"Sorry, Not Sorry" hitmaker Demi Lovato is engaged. On Wednesday night, the American songstress and actress made the big announcement through her official Instagram account.

Taking to her social media account, Demi Lovato shared some adorable photos of herself and fiancé, Max Ehrich, with her 88.8 million followers. The post shows the pair all-loved up, celebrating by a beach. In an accompanying lengthy caption, Lovato speaks of her love for the actor.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his "little partner" - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," the singer wrote.

She goes on to talk about their unconditional love. "I knew I loved you the moment I met you.

"It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!," she added.

In one of the pictures, she also shows off her stunning diamond engagement ring. She even thanked all her friends and fans for commenting and sending their good wishes.

Ehrich, who is best known for his role in soap opera "The Young and the Restless," posted the same pictures with a long caption for Lovato. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some," Ehrich said on his Instagram.

According to Daily Mail, Ehrich and Lovato announced their engagement five months after dating each other. They started seeing each other in March 2020. As per the report, the couple was spotted together shortly before the big announcement at Nobu in Malibu. Both were wearing the same clothes as in the engagement pictures, along with masks. Furthermore, the couple was apparently isolating themselves together at Lovato's house during the coronavirus lockdown.