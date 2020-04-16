Self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic has definitely brought Demi Lovato and Max Enrich closer, as reports have emerged that the actor is planning to propose Lovato after the crisis is over.

A source has claimed to Us Weekly that Max Ehrich is planning to propose Demi Lovato after the COVID-19 crisis gets over, and he has the support of their families too. "Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn't be surprised by the proposal. They think they make a great couple," the insider said.

Meanwhile, another source claimed that Lovato and Ehrich have been "getting really serious" as they self-isolate together at the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's home. "The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close. She's doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself," the source said, adding that the 28-year-old actor is "a really nice guy and they are happy together," the insider added.

Rumours of Lovato dating the "Young and the Restless" star surfaced after she was seen leaving flirty comments on his Instagram posts, and was even spotted together with him during a visit to Erewhon Market in Los Angeles to shop for essentials last month. The reports came just three months after the 27-year-old singer broke up with model Austin Wilson after being together for several weeks.

The "American Princess" actor has shared several pictures of him cuddling Lovato's dogs Batman and Ella over the past few weeks. He also uploaded a picture of him wearing a T-shirt in March and captioned it: "when u realize u should've packed more for your quarantine stay. have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter." Lovato left an adorable comment on the post writing, "fine by me."

A source earlier told E! News that Ehrich and Lovato have a "lot in common" and the actor has been a "good influence on Demi." "It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads. They have spent a lot of time together but I wouldn't say it's an exclusive relationship yet," the insider said.