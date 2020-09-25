Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly called off their engagement just days after marking their second-month anniversary.

According to a report in People magazine, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called it quits over six months after they started dating and two months after the "Young and the Restless" star proposed to the musician in Malibu.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the outlet: "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers."

"They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together," the insider added.

Demit Lovato and Max Ehrich moved into quarantine together at the "OK Not To Be OK" singer's Los-Angeles house just a week after they started dating. Demi had previously said in an interview that isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic accelerated her relationship with the 29-year-old actor.

"We were able to share this time together that we wouldn't have normally gotten to spend. And that accelerated our relationship on a level that you can't really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks the deal," the 28-year-old said on "The Morning Mash Up" on SiriusXM Hits 1.

Multiple sources told People that the duo started having problems over the last several weeks as they stepped out of quarantine to return to work. While Demi is still in Los Angeles, Max has moved to Atlanta for a filming project.

A source said: "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months. They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts," adding that the couple was having "conflicts."

Another insider agreed that the distance "put a strain" on their relationship, saying: "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard. He got wrapped up in (Hollywood)."

Meanwhile, a source close to Demi said that she is "doing okay" and the split "is a good thing" even though it was the last thing she envisioned after Max's proposal.

The news of split comes just a week after the singer discussed her wedding plans. Talking to Kayla Thomas and Matt Ryan on "PopCrush Nights," Demi said about her potential wedding gown: "I have my image for what I would want it to (look like) if I got to do a big celebration. I don't wanna give it away but it's definitely not a white dress."

Demi had also confessed that she has already "started looking at dresses," while noting that the coronavirus pandemic is hugely affecting the preparations for her big day.