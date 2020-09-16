Demi Lovato, who got engaged to Max Ehrich in July in a white dress, will not be wearing the colour on her wedding day.

In a recent virtual appearance with PopCrush Nights, Demi Lovato divulged details on her wedding plans and also revealed she will not be wearing the traditional white gown on the day. "I have my image for what I would want it to (look like) if I got to do a big celebration. I don't wanna give it away but it's definitely not a white dress," the musician told hosts Kayla Thomas and Matt Ryan about her potential bridal look.

Lovato also confessed that she has already "started looking at dresses," while noting that the coronavirus pandemic is hugely affecting the preparations for her big day.

"On one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him. On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration, but I can't do that until the pandemic's over cause it's not safe," the "OK Not To Be OK" singer said.

"It's like, do we do that (elope) in the meantime and do that (a big wedding ceremony) later? It's all this planning," she added.

The 28-year-old announced her engagement to the "Young and Restless" star in an Instagram post on July 23. Alongside a series of pictures from the engagement which showed the couple embracing as well as a picture of her giant diamond engagement ring, Lovato wrote: "I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too."

"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!" she added.

Lovato started dating the 29-year-old in March this year, and got engaged after isolating together for months amid coronavirus pandemic.