The celebrity Halloween competition was fierce this year. Paris Hilton paid tribute to Britney Spears' red bodysuit, and Janelle Monáe transformed into a witch from the film The Craft. However, the prize for the most iconic and shocking costume must go to Demi Lovato, who resurrected a bizarre ghost from her own internet past. The singer did not just wear a costume; she became the meme.

The Decade-Old 'Poot' Meme That Haunted Demi Lovato

On Thursday, Lovato revealed her costume, dressing up as 'Poot.' For those who missed the deep Tumblr lore of 2015, 'Poot' was a fictitious character created by fans.

The joke began when one fan edited an over-exposed, distorted photo of Lovato. The resulting image, looking almost bald and unsettlingly different, quickly went viral. A new identity was born.

Fans jokingly claimed this was 'Poot Lovato,' the singer's long-lost twin sister who had been locked up in a basement. The meme became the talk of the town for years, a strange footnote in the 33-year-old singer's career.

Demi Lovato Finally Lets 'Pootvato Out'

After 10 years, Lovato has reclaimed the identity for the haunting celebrations. She took to social media to share a series of terrifyingly accurate photos of her transformation.

She posted the photos and videos with the caption, 'happy halloween and happy one week of intd!!! been so locked in this era, thought I'd let pootvato out 🔒.' The lock emoji added the perfect touch.

The singer also shared a hilarious TikTok video giving fans a tour of her 'basement digs.' With Sabrina Carpenter's song 'House Tour' playing in the background, 'Poot' was seen sweeping the floor and cowering anxiously in the corners. Lovato perfectly captioned the video, 'hi AD it's me poot, welcome to my basement!'

How Demi Lovato Learned to Love the Meme

This is not the first time Lovato has referenced the bizarre meme. Her relationship with 'Poot' has clearly evolved over the decade. The singer previously revealed that she wasn't fond of the joke.

Many fans initially believed the photo was real, causing frustration for the star. However, after learning the image was just a heavily distorted Photoshop, she eventually joined in on the jokes. The shift was clear.

Just last April, Lovato posted a TikTok responding to a fan asking about Poot's whereabouts. She joked that she was "never letting her out" of the basement. It seems this Halloween, she finally had a change of heart.

Friends and Fans Declare Demi Lovato the Winner

Fans and celebrity friends could not get enough of the costume. The comment section of her post exploded with praise.

Musician Kehlani commented, 'This has sent me to my grave.' Musician Jutes declared the competition over, writing, 'Alright Halloween is over everyone. Pack it up. It belongs to demi this year better luck next year.'

Fans agreed, showering her with praise. One comment read, 'She just won the haloween season everyone else just pack your bags already, Our hilarious monarch.' Another fan added to the lore. 'We may never know that poot could be her secret twin and this is really her and Demi is not going out for the Halloween.'