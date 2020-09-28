Max Ehrich on Saturday expressed his surprise at the news that he and Demi Lovato have called off their engagement. He said he did not know about it beforehand.

The actor reacted to news about the split in a series of posts on Instagram Story. In the first, he wrote, "Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid." He then added, "While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."

Max Ehrich has unfollowed Demi Lovato and deleted all the pictures from his Instagram account. In addition, he posted these stories! pic.twitter.com/hyT46SVzxQ — SoulvatoðŸ¥€ (@thesoulfuldemi) September 26, 2020

Ehrich signed off by writing, "God bless." The "Young and the Restless" star later returned to Instagram to contradict a source's claim that he knew about the breakup before the media.

"I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid," the 29-year old explained and swore to God that he is telling the truth.

"This is the God's honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job." he wrote.

Ehrich then asked the public to give him and Lovato privacy. He wrote, "That being said, please end this narrative and focus on other more important issues in the world."

"I love and forgive everyone involved. Let us be. Let us heal. God bless," he concluded.

A source told E! News that Ehrich is "lying" about not knowing about the breakup beforehand. The insider claimed that he is only "trying to stay relevant." Lovato reportedly told him about the split and that her family thinks the actor is "crazy." The "Tell Me You Love Me" hitmaker is said to be "so relieved that she has taken this step."

Lovato and Ehrich got engaged in July and quarantined together at the singer's home. They were together 24/7 for months but it was reportedly not all happy. They argued a lot and that she "left him to get a clear head."