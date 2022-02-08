ITV host Denise Welch shared her frustration at not being able to defend Meghan Markle during a discussion about the British royals on Monday's episode of "Loose Women."

The 63-year-old English star, who has been a co-host on the morning show since 2018, missed the opportunity to share her thoughts about the royal family during the episode. She especially lost the chance to share her support for the Duchess of Sussex when fellow host Jane Moore took a dig at the mum-of-two.

Moore used a conversation about Camilla becoming Queen Consort to attack the former "Suits" star. She drew comparisons between the two duchesses and praised the Duchess of Cornwall's resilience and dedication to the royals.

She said Camilla's entry into the royal fold may not have been "right" as she alluded to the duchess' relationship with Prince Charles. But she "just quietly got on with it" and has been "really dutiful, done all the stuff the Royal Family are expected to do."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in May 2018, left her royal duties in March 2020. The couple now lives in Santa Barbara, California with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet 8 months.

"I think there's a real lesson in that in a way, for Meghan. Because Meghan came here and everybody loved her," Moore said adding that the Duchess of Sussex "didn't like" staying in the U.K. and was homesick. She called it "a shame" that she did not do as Camilla did and "just got on with it."

In response, Welch took to Twitter to air her frustrations. She wrote, "#LooseWomen Omg I hate it when I read the comments on today's show and I wasn't on it!!! I love the chance to stand up for Meghan!!!!"

Fans of Meghan Markle also chimed in to defend her. One said the comparison was unwarranted and called Moore's obsession with the royal "quite strange." Another wrote, "I knew you would Denise, you had her back from the beginning, most of the panel hates her, WHY!! that's why I do not watch 'Loose Women' anymore, as a matter of fact, I do not watch morning tv just because of the hate that's unleashed on the Sussexes."