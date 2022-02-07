Members of the British royal family, as well as other royal houses across the world, extended congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II as she marked the 70th year of her reign on the British throne on Sunday, February 6. However, her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, are yet to publicly congratulate the monarch on her platinum jubilee.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to the United States after quitting their royal duties in March 2020, have not released any statement to honour the Queen. The radio silence comes just a day after the British monarch declared that it was her "sincere wish" for her eldest daughter-in-law Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be fully acknowledged as the Queen consort when Prince Charles takes over the throne.

The Sussexes have not been on social media since they quit their royal roles and closed their Sussex Royal Instagram account. However, they regularly update major news about their life on the website of their new charitable foundation Archewell.

Prince Harry had shared a lengthy statement on the website when an investigation into his mother Princess Diana's interview with BBC Panorama concluded that interviewer Martin Bashir had used deceitful ways to secure the chat. When they welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana in June last year, they had chosen to release a statement via their spokesperson.

Their silence on the monarch's milestone comes despite reports that Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which will be enjoyed over a four-day bank holiday from June 2 to June 5. It was not clear whether Meghan or their two children would also be accompanying him on the occasion.

It comes weeks after Harry threatened legal action against the UK government's Home Office if he and his family are not provided police security when they visit the country. The 37-year-old said through his lawyers that he "inherited a security risk at birth, for life," which he retains even after his exit as a senior royal.

The Duke said that his private security team cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK, and clarified that he is even willing to pay for it. The statement noted that "in the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."