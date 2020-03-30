Just like many other countries in Europe, Denmark remains in lockdown too to prevent further spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Mary along with their children came together to send out a message to their followers and boost their morale in times of uncertainty.

According to Nine, the two-minute clip was recorded for a television special "Denmark Stands Together" and it was broadcast over the weekend. In the video, the royal couple stand at the porch of their family home, which also happens to be Frederik VIII's Mansion, located within the Amalienborg Palace complex in Copenhagen.

The video opens with Crown Prince Frederik greeting the audience as he sends out the message of hope and understanding. "Dear everyone. The world looks completely different today than it did just a few weeks ago. We all miss our normal everyday lives," he says.

He is joined by his wife, Princess Mary. "We have come outside to get fresh air and to move. It is the second week of home education and it has required some transformation of both the children and us," she says addressing the audience.

Also, the couple sends out gratitude towards those who are tirelessly working at the frontline to contain the pandemic and help those who are infected from it. "We would like to thank all those who work hard so that we can all get through this difficult time," Frederik says in the clip as posted on their YouTube channel.

"You who hold together the community," he continues. "You make an indispensable effort. Thank you very much for that.

"You who are on the frontline, you who treat, care and help those who need it," Mary adds.

In the video, their four children— Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, nine—can be seen playing in their gardens on trampoline amid the lockdown. However, they too, join their parents in sharing the message with the audience and telling the world what is keeping them busy.

Princess Josephine reveals that she has been FaceTiming her friends while self-isolating themselves. Meanwhile, Prince Vincent finds home-schooling boring. As for Prince Christian, he is practicing sports, and Princess Isabella finds home-schooling interesting. "Take care of yourself and take care of each other," the royals said together at the end of the clip.

So far, the Nordic country has reported 2,555 coronavirus cases and 72 deaths. In the side note, the country has decided to extend the lockdown period until Monday, April 13.