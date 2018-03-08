Meghan Markle has garnered a massive reaction with her choice of outfit as she made a public appearance with fiancé Prince Harry for International Women's Day.

The 36-year-old former Suits actress wore a navy and white wrap coat from J Crew which retailed at £324.99 before it completely sold out due to the "Meghan Effect." Watch this space, Kate...

The two-tone wool-blend coat is one of the most stylised pieces of clothing we've seen on the potential Duchess of Sussex yet.

She paired the statement piece of outerwear with black cropped trousers by Alexander Wang and a wool/cashmere jumper by AllSaints before going on a walkabout outside the Millennium Point building. The couple greeted well-wishers in a similar manner to how they have on their previous joint appearances in Nottingham, Cardiff, Brixton and Edinburgh.

Markle is set to be one of the most scrutinised figures in the fashion world after she weds Harry, 33, on 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle and becomes an official member of the British royal family.

The couple today travelled to the heart of England in Birmingham to meet with locals and showcase some of the causes and interests that they want to champion in their royal life.

One fan tweeted about Markle's style with: "YES! Look at her in the J. Crew coat! Once again, showing us effortless style and beauty."

While someone else said: "I love Meghan's outfit today, especially her coat and lovely bag ."

A third added: "Yesss Meghan. She looks good. Love the coat."

Inside the Millennium Point, Harry and Markle will be joined by young people at an event hosted by the social enterprise, Stemettes – where young women were taking part in numerous activities designed to boost recognition of science, tech, engineering and maths-based jobs.

Kensington Palace tweeted: "Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will be visiting Birmingham to meet members of the local community and learn more about projects in the area that support young people.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have arrived at Millennium Point, a site that provides workspace for educational and STEM-related organisations."