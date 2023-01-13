"Destiny 2 Lightfall" expansion will finally be arriving next month. It is also the game's fifth expansion and will introduce tons of content including a new metropolis to explore, new subclasses that can use darkness, and a new campaign.

'Destiny 2: Lightfall' release date

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait for long before the arrival of the expansion. "Destiny 2: Lightfall" will release on February 28, 2023, according to Laptopmag.com.

However, the publication cautioned of possible delays and reminded fans that "The Witch Queen" expansion was originally scheduled for a late 2021 release but was ultimately postponed to February 2022. Given this precedence, it is likewise possible that Lightfall will suffer a similar fate.

'Destiny 2: Lightfall' new subclasses

Perhaps one of the most exciting changes to the game that will be introduced by the "Destiny 2 Lightfall" expansion is the appearance of new subclasses to the three classes. With these changes, players can now call upon a new type of power to aid in their fights.

For instance, Warlocks can now manipulate the Weave using telekinesis to summon sentient creatures if they specialize in the Architect. Meanwhile, Hunters can utilize a grappling hook and drastically increase their mobility by accessing the Threadrunner. Unlocking the Tyrant will allow Titans to materialize massive green glowing claws and attack their enemies.

'Destiny 2: Lightfall' campaign

In the "The Witch Queen" expansion, Bungie introduced a campaign that became a huge hit with fans. The "Lightfall" is taking a similar approach by including a legendary campaign as well.

Neptune destination in 'Destiny 2: Lightfall'

"Destiny 2 Nightfall" will also introduce a new destination that players can explore. The place is called Neomuna, a Human city on Nepture that developed in secret during the Collapse.

Defending the city are warriors called Cloud Striders. They have voluntarily submitted to cybernetic augmentation to enhance their fighting prowess at the cost of a signification reduction in their lifespan.