On the occasion of Meghan Markle's birthday, makeup mogul Bobbi Brown sent out a sweet message to her. In addition, she recalled the days when the pair worked together and the former "Suits" star's romance with Prince Harry.

The makeup guru and bestselling author took to Instagram to wish the Duchess of Sussex on her 39th birthday. Bobbi Brown posted a photo of them together in the backseat of a car and wrote a lengthy caption reminiscing about their time together. In her message, she subtly revealed some details about the time when Meghan Markle had just started dating Prince Harry.

Alongside the photo which was taken at a photo shoot for the Coveteur in 2016, Brown revealed that she once ran into the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex partying at hip party place Soho House Amsterdam.

In the post, the 63-year-old founder of Bobbi Brown cosmetics also recalled that Meghan had referred to Harry as "a fellow she had just started to date from the UK."

She went on to praise the royal mother for being "such a joy to work with."

"Happy Birthday to #meghanmarkle who was such a joy to work with. Sweet, cool and so funny. At the time of the shoot, she was telling me about a fellow she had just started to date from the UK. I didn't ask who. Saw them again at a very special @sohohouseamsterdam birthday day. Sweet as always," Brown wrote on Instagram.

According to Daily Mail, at the time, Meghan and Harry's relationship was not confirmed. There were rumours and speculations, however, their romance was confirmed when the royal issued a public statement in November 2016.

As per the report, the shoot that Brown is referring to took place two months after Meghan and Harry met for the first time. They were apparently set up by a mutual friend, who is reportedly believed to be Misha Nonoo.

Meghan celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, privately in Los Angeles surrounded by her family including husband Harry, son Archie, and mother Doria Ragland.