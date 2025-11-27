The brutal reality of recovery hit New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd this week as he was dramatically forced to return to the hospital following a serious gunshot wound he sustained outside a Manhattan restaurant.

Just over a week after the initial attack that saw him rushed into emergency surgery, the 29-year-old defensive back posted a cryptic but concerning update to social media, confirming a major setback in his recuperation.

Boyd, who was previously thought to be stable after the initial life-threatening incident, shared the news on Wednesday evening, prompting immediate worry across the NFL and among the Jets' fanbase.

The brief note offered a candid glimpse into the challenges of healing from such a severe injury, which reportedly involved the bullet lodging near his lung.

'Please [bear] with me, I haven't been in communication much ... I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues,'. Boyd wrote in an Instagram story.

'I love and appreciate everyone of ya'll dearly who has prayed/reached out even if I can't get back to you!'. While he gave no specific medical details on the health issues that necessitated his readmission, he maintained a spirit of defiance and hope: 'Head HIGH, God is not through with me yet!'.

The Shocking Midtown Attack

The events leading to Boyd's initial hospitalisation unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, November 16, 2025, outside Sei Less, a popular Asian fusion eatery located on West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

According to police reports, the altercation began when Boyd and his friends, who were walking into the restaurant, were subjected to taunting and insults from a group of strangers on the pavement who were allegedly ridiculing their clothing.

Investigators believe the situation, which did not initially involve the assailants recognising the Jets players as professional athletes, quickly escalated. When Boyd's group chose to leave the establishment shortly after entering, they were confronted again by the same individuals.

A shoving match ensued, culminating in one of the strangers pulling a firearm and firing two shots, one of which struck Boyd in the abdomen.

The injury was severe. Sources reported that the bullet travelled towards his chest and ultimately became lodged in his lung and pulmonary artery, necessitating urgent care at Bellevue Hospital. He was initially listed in critical but stable condition before doctors worked tirelessly to stabilise him.

The whole ordeal sent shockwaves through the New York Jets organisation. Head Coach Aaron Glenn visited Boyd shortly after the shooting and later relayed that the cornerback was 'upbeat' despite the horror of the situation. Glenn shared his concern for Boyd's young family, noting, 'The first thing I thought about, he just had a kid and I'm thinking about his wife, I'm thinking about his kid and I want to make sure that he's OK.'

Why Kris Boyd Returned to the Hospital

Boyd, who turned 29 earlier this season, signed with the Jets in March 2025. While he has been on the Injured Reserve list for the entirety of the season following a shoulder injury sustained back in August, he remains a key part of the team's defensive backfield depth and special teams unit.

His career, which began with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, followed by stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans, has seen him accumulate over 100 career tackles across his time in the league.

The announcement of his release from the hospital had offered a temporary sigh of relief for fans who had been following his recovery closely. Only a week prior, Boyd himself had updated his followers, expressing gratitude and mentioning he was 'starting to breathe on my own now'.

However, the sudden return due to unspecified 'health issues'—which could relate to anything from infection or complications from the surgery to issues with the trauma wound—serves as a grim reminder of the long and arduous journey facing patients recovering from catastrophic injuries.

The investigation into the shooting remains active. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has publicly released surveillance footage and photos of a person of interest wanted in connection with the attack, yet as of the current update, no arrests have been made.

The challenge for detectives has been compounded by uncooperative witnesses and the chaotic nature of the incident on a busy Midtown street. For now, the focus shifts back to Boyd's health, as the NFL community offers its support and hopes for a swift, complication-free return to full well-being.

This video provides visual context regarding the initial reports of the incident and the New York Jets player's subsequent recovery status New York Jets player Kris Boyd recovering after shooting.