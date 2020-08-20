"Glee" starlet Dianna Agron has allegedly split from her husband Winston Marshall. The separation comes after three years of marriage.

According to Us Weekly, multiple sources have confirmed the news to the publication about the split between the actress and her Mumford & Sons' lead guitarist husband. Sources have revealed that the couple has been living apart for almost a year. Moreover, Dianna Agron is allegedly back in the dating world already.

"They have been living separately since last year," a source told the media outlet. "[Dianna] is dating."

Agron and Winston Marshall got married in Morocco, in an intimate destination wedding in October 2016. The couple kept the details private and all that was revealed of their wedding was that the bride adorned an ivory, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress for the nuptials.

While Agron and Marshall are yet to confirm the split, it is said that they continue to follow each other Instagram.

Meanwhile, a source suggests that the 32-year-old British rock band member was the "nicest guy" to the "Veronica Mars" actress. He has apparently treated her nothing less than a "princess" whereby he has been highly thoughtful about her desires. "He is so thoughtful and flies her family everywhere they go and to see them whenever she wants. He is also so good to her friends," another source said.

Agron and Marshall had dated a few months before getting engaged quietly in 2015. They were first spotted together in July 2015, but it was not until 2016 when Agron showed off her engaged status. She was spotted wearing her diamond solitaire ring in February 2016 at London Fashion Week.

Marshall is well known for his contribution to the Grammy-award winning rock band Mumford & Sons. He is one of the founding members and plays banjo, guitar, and also gives backing vocals. As for Agron, she is best known for her part in "Glee." Apart from which she has appeared in numerous roles including "Heroes," "The Hunters," "I Am Number Four," "The Family," "Zipper," "Bare," and "Novitiate."

Meanwhile, in other split news, Hollywood actor Gerard Butler and girlfriend Morgan Brown have also separated. According to People, they were together for six and a half years. They have been dating each other on an on-and-off basis since the year 2016. However, they were first spotted together in the year 2014.