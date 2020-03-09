After sharing the news of her pregnancy, Katy Perry revealed to her fans that she is hoping for a baby girl.

Katy Perry made the remark during her performance at the Women's Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Interestingly enough, she made an announcement about the baby's gender on International Women's Day.

The "Roar" singer who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, took a pause midway during her performance of her hit track "Wide Awake," and told the large crowd: "I hope it's a girl."

The Grammy-winner shared her pregnancy news with her fans in a live Instagram video last week, a day after releasing the teaser of the video of her new song "Never Worn White" that showed her cradling her baby bump.

The 35-year-old opted for two different retro-themed outfits for her performance before the Women's Cricket World Cup Final. Perry, who is in her third trimester, arrived on the stage in a 1960s-style pink, long-sleeved dress emblazoned with neon Venus symbols. She later changed into a skin-tight sleeveless purple mini-dress that highlighted her baby bump and paired it with pink high-heeled boots. Her second outfit also featured a number of Venus symbols in glittering baby-pink sequins.

The pop-star returned to the stage after the match, in a striking pink sequined jumpsuit, which featured a bright, sunny yellow sequinned flower on one side. She paired it with a sheer pink cape attached at the neck of the dress with a metallic collar, and wore a pair of white sneakers with fishnets, reports Mail Online.

The singer styled her hair in a 1960s style, half-updo with a tight ponytail and flipped ends, showing off a pair of pearlescent hoop earrings in a neon tone. For makeup, the American Idol judge opted for a rosy matte lipstick, warm blush, and metallic purple eye-shadow.

She concluded the performance with her 2010 hit "Fireworks," as the winner Australian women cricket team joined her on the stage. The singer threw her arms around Meg Lanning, the captain of the Australian women's national team, and posed for photographs and selfies with the team.