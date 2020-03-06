Katy Perry has reportedly postponed her June wedding with Orlando Bloom, a day after revealing that she is expecting her first child. And while it gave rise to speculations whether the wedding plans were hampered due to surprise baby news, the pop-star has revealed that the pregnancy was never an accident.

In fact, the destination wedding scheduled to take place in Japan has been reportedly postponed due to the fear of coronavirus outbreak, as Katy Perry doesn't want her 150 guests to face any troubles, reports Mail Online. A source has claimed to the outlet that Perry was rather "really excited" about the idea of "walking down the aisle pregnant."

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winner who is several months into her pregnancy, revealed that it wasn't an accident and rather motherhood was one of the goals she wanted to achieve. The child will be the first for Perry and second for Orlando, who shares a nine-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Speaking to SiriusXM's Mikey Piff on Thursday, Perry said: "Well, it wasn't an accident. I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve, all the goals I've been able to check off my list, the life I've lived thus far. I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this."

"We're both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this. That's kind of how it happens," the "Roar" singer added.

Perry shared the exciting news with her fans via an Instagram Live on Thursday, a day after sharing a teaser of her new music video for "Never Worn White" which showed her cradling her baby bump. Gushing about the news, she told her followers: "I am excited. We're excited and happy. It's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you."

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old has been enjoying the little perks of finally sharing her big news, as she wrote in a tweet: "Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore. Or carry around a big purse lol."

The "American Idol" judge, who had a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan, India for her wedding with Russell Brand, was reportedly planning for an intimate, low-key affair this time around.