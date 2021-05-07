Prince Charles has seemingly extended an olive branch to his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, amid reports that he is so upset with their tell-all Oprah interview that he might "cast them out" of the British monarchy for good.

While Harry and Meghan celebrated their son Archie's 2nd birthday at their home in California on Thursday, the rest of the royal family shared their birthday wishes for the young royal on social media. Prince Charles, who hasn't seen his youngest grandson since he was a few months old, also took to his and his wife Camilla's Twitter account to post a birthday message.

"Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today," read the caption of a black and white picture from the day of Archie's christening, clicked by Chris Allerton. The heartwarming image showed both Charles and Harry looking at the toddler lying in his father's arms, with loving smiles on their faces.

Royal fans believe Charles's message to be an olive branch, not only because it's their first positive correspondence in a long time, but also because the heir apparent hadn't greeted his other grandchildren including his only granddaughter on their recent birthdays. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the second and the third children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, celebrated their sixth and third birthdays on May 2 and April 23 respectively.

"You're all class, Charles, under very trying circumstances," a Twitter user wrote applauding the Prince of Wales for his birthday wish to Archie. However, many questioned him on why was his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle was missing from the picture.

The royal family hasn't seen Archie since he left the UK with his parents in November 2019, to celebrate Christmas with his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland in Canada. The toddler was around seven months old at the time.

Meghan has also made only one visit to the country since then, to complete a final round of royal engagements before quitting as a working royal in March last year. Harry has also visited only once apart from his trip with Meghan last year, when he recently arrived in the homeland to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.