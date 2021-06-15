Royal followers are claiming that the Millet Brooch that Queen Elizabeth II wore to the G7 Summit last week is a touching nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 95-year-old British monarch was seen with the brooch pinned to her floral dress as she attended the Eden Project in Cornwall with other members of the royal family. Princes Charles and William, with their respective wives Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton, were also in attendance.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join @G7 leaders at a #G7UK summit reception hosted by Prime Minister @BorisJohnson at the Eden Project. pic.twitter.com/eCIIpHZsbE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 11, 2021

The decorative piece was a gift from the President of the Republic of Botswana to Queen Elizabeth II. It was given to her at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Uganda in 2007. It features a gold sorghum or millet, which is the main crop in Botswana, according to Mirror.

Botswana holds a special place in the hearts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It is where they camped out under the stars for their third date. He also admitted in the past that he feels more like himself when he is in the country. Even the stone in the duchess' engagement ring is from Botswana.

Fans claimed that Queen Elizabeth II is trying to send the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a message by wearing the Millet Brooch. They took to Twitter to share their theories and one claimed the queen is trying to tell the couple that she loves them.

"Botswana brooch = supposedly means I love you Harry and Meghan!" the fan tweeted.

Looks happy! Botswana brooch = supposedly means I love you Harry and Meghan! ??? — SUSAN BRANCH (@dearsusanbranch) June 12, 2021

"The Queen wore her flower brooch from Botswana to the G7 Meeting. This is the way she communicates. She was saying 'Hello – I love you to Harry & Meghan & her new little flower!" another wrote. Meanwhile, another fan claimed Queen Elizabeth II wore the brooch as a sign of "support for Meghan Markle."

Aside from the presence of the Millet Brooch, royal watchers also commented on how happy Queen Elizabeth II looks in the photos taken from the G7 Summit. She reportedly looked excited to be doing public engagements again following the death of her husband Prince Philip in April.

And so soon after her husband passed away! She's amazing. — Skye Blue (@birdgirl8888) June 12, 2021

"Broad smiles. HM is happy to be back out meeting people," a fan tweeted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with the birth of their baby girl on June 4. They named their daughter after the monarch's nickname, Lilibet.