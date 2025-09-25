Could Apple be on the verge of its next big revolution? For years, the tech giant has stood on the sidelines as rivals ventured into the world of foldable phones. However, whispers from within the industry suggest that Apple is poised to make its move.

With a potential 'iPhone Fold' on the horizon, the question isn't if a folding iPhone is coming, but whether it will truly reshape the market as we know it. Leaks and rumours point to a device that might just be the one to finally make foldables mainstream.

A New Fold in the Market

Apple is poised to enter the foldable smartphone market with the highly anticipated iPhone Fold, reportedly set to launch in 2026. This new device showcases Apple's strategic approach, bringing together sophisticated hardware, polished software, and a focus on durability to challenge the current market leaders in the foldable space.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 20.3” foldable device in late 2025 and a foldable iPhone in late 2026



Would you be interested in foldable devices from Apple?



Source: analyst Jeff Pu pic.twitter.com/VqJTvYUnVr — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) May 6, 2024

With a premium price and limited initial production, the iPhone Fold aims to attract early adopters and tech enthusiasts who value innovation and advanced features. So, what's being said about this highly anticipated device?

Design and Display: Folding into the Future

The iPhone Fold is set to feature a sophisticated book-like design. It is reportedly equipped with two displays: a large 7.8-inch screen on the inside and a 5.5-inch outer screen. Both will utilise Samsung-manufactured OLED panels, which incorporate LTPO technology to deliver a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for stunning visuals.

According to a report by Geeky Gadgets, the inner and outer displays will have resolutions of 2713×1920 and 2088×1422, respectively, with both being optimised for a 4:3 aspect ratio. This design is said to ensure a truly immersive experience, whether you're using the device folded or unfolded. This makes the phone perfect for multitasking, watching media, and boosting your productivity.

The foldable iPhone is apparently 9.5mm thin folded



Unfolded it’s 4.8mm



5.5 inch outer display and 7.8 inch inner display, both Samsung panels pic.twitter.com/FrN6FsuN5M — Anthony (@TheGalox_) July 15, 2025

Built with Durability in Mind

Apple is placing a strong emphasis on the device's durability, reportedly using a titanium alloy chassis alongside a liquid metal hinge. This particular hinge design is meant to reduce the stress on the folding OLED display, ensuring it will hold up reliably over a long period.

When unfolded, the iPhone Fold is expected to measure a mere 4.5mm, and 9-9.5mm when folded. This makes it one of the thinnest folding smartphones currently available, offering exceptional portability without losing any functionality.

A Look at the Cameras and Biometrics

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to feature a four-camera system, which includes a front-facing lens, a camera on the inner display, and a dual-lens setup on the back. While specific details on the sensors have not yet been confirmed, Apple's history of delivering top-tier camera performance suggests that the iPhone Fold will exceed expectations for photography and video.

Apple’s first foldable phone will be book-style, use Touch ID not Face ID, use a C2 modem, have four total cameras and only use eSIM. The screen’s crease is less visible than current foldables. Recently, Apple changed display from on-cell to in-cell touch. https://t.co/hrIdMXAAXw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 24, 2025

In a significant development, Geeky Gadgets suggests that Apple will bring back Touch ID, placing it in the power button. This change is a direct result of the technical challenges associated with implementing Face ID on folding devices, while still ensuring a secure and reliable biometric option.

The return of Touch ID will provide users with a dependable way to unlock their phone and approve payments, upholding Apple's well-established commitment to security and privacy.

A Smarter Way to Work and Play

In a major move away from the usual iOS platform, the iPhone Fold will reportedly run on iPadOS. This clever decision will enable advanced multitasking features, such as Split View, Slide Over, and other productivity tools, making the device a versatile solution for both work and entertainment.

By bridging the divide between phones and tablets, the iPhone Fold is expected to provide a truly unique experience.

Apple's software will be finely tuned to ensure users can move smoothly between different tasks. This will allow them to easily edit documents, stream videos, or browse the web without any hassle.

The device's ability to handle complex tasks makes it a good option for professionals and power users. In fact, the iPhone Fold can even replace both their iPhone and iPad, providing them with a single, consolidated device.

Battery and Performance: Power and Efficiency in Harmony

At the heart of the iPhone Fold will be the A20 Pro chipset, specifically engineered to deliver excellent performance while maintaining energy efficiency. This powerful new processor will be able to handle demanding applications, ensuring the device remains responsive and capable of handling multitasking with ease.

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to feature a dual-cell battery system, which is designed to distribute power evenly and reduce heat. Additionally, a 16nm display driver will enhance power efficiency, ensuring the folding OLED display doesn't negatively impact battery life.

These advancements demonstrate Apple's commitment to creating a device that performs well and lasts, making it ideal for users who rely on their phones for extended periods.

Facing the Foldable Challenge

Apple has several hurdles to clear to deliver a foldable device that meets its famously high standards. They will need to tackle key issues that plague the current foldable market, such as visible display creases, hinge durability, and software optimisation, to provide a truly seamless user experience.

The foldable iPhone will reportedly be the first foldable with a creaseless display. It will be made possible due to a state of the art laser-drilled metal display plate.



We expect the iPhone Fold to launch in the second half of 2026 with a ≈ $1999 starting price.



Via… pic.twitter.com/oAMqFdDT2f — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) August 24, 2025

Apple's ability to flawlessly combine its hardware and software will be essential to justify the phone's premium price and protect its reputation for quality.

While these challenges exist, Apple's history of entering markets later and improving on existing product categories suggests that the iPhone Fold could ultimately set a new standard for foldable devices. If successful, it may reshape what consumers expect from this new technology, further cementing Apple's position as a leader in innovation.