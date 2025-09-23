An exciting new chapter in the world of smartphones is on the horizon, with Apple rumoured to be joining the fold with its own innovative device. While the tech giant has remained tight-lipped, leaks and speculation offer a glimpse into what could be the company's most groundbreaking release yet.

From a massive display to powerful cameras and unexpected new features, here is everything we know about the highly anticipated iPhone Fold.

Displays Big and Small

Current iPhones all have screens in the 6-inch range — from the 6.3-inch iPhone 17 to the 6.9-inch iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple's new iPhone Fold will offer both smaller and larger screens than currently available, all in one device. This phone will feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display.

Apple’s first foldable is coming. 🍎📖

iPhone Fold (2026)



✨ Book-style design

📸 Dual rear + inner + front cams

⚡ Apple C2 modem

🖐️ Touch ID

🎨 Black & White

📶 eSIM only



Would you buy a foldable iPhone? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SxRHu9Qr5l — Apple Club (@applesclubs) August 31, 2025

With a rumoured 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen, it's not too hard to imagine what using these will be like in practice.

The inner display will be nearly the same size as the 7.9-inch screen on the iPad mini before its recent redesign. Meanwhile, the outer display will be perfect for fans of the discontinued iPhone mini, which had a 5.4-inch screen.

A 'Book Fold' Without a Crease

Folding smartphones are not a new idea, but a major concern for many reviewers has been the noticeable line in the screen. However, rumours suggest that Apple has now developed a 'crease-free' inner display.

Beyond eliminating the crease, the new 'book fold' design also focuses on thickness. Reports from Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that the iPhone Fold will measure between 9 and 9.5mm thick when closed and 4.5 to 4.8mm when open. Unfolded, it's considerably slimmer than the new iPhone Air.

A Quadruple Camera Setup

Cameras are a key feature on any iPhone, and the new iPhone Fold is reportedly equipped with a total of four. The setup includes:

Two rear cameras

A front camera on the outer display

A front camera on the inner display

Both rear cameras are reportedly 48MP, although it remains unclear whether the second lens will be an Ultra-Wide or a Telephoto. The iPhone Fold will likely use the iPhone 17's new Center Stage front camera as well, potentially with a hole-punch design or even no cutout at all.

A Shift to Touch ID

Apple's flagship iPhones have relied on Face ID for nearly a decade, since the introduction of the iPhone X. However, despite its expected premium price, rumours suggest the iPhone Fold will use Touch ID for security. The sensor will likely be built into the side button, similar to the one on the iPad Air.

Apple may be trying to avoid the need for a separate Face ID module for each screen. Although cost could be a factor, a lack of space is likely the main problem.

A Titanium Build

Apple recently removed titanium from its iPhone 17 Pro range but kept it for the iPhone Air. However, reports indicate that next year, the iPhone Fold will also incorporate titanium in several parts of its design, including the hinge and casing. The new foldable will be similar to two iPhone Airs side by side, yet even thinner.

A Premium Price for a Groundbreaking Design

Mark Gurman, in his latest 'Power On' newsletter, reports that Apple's first foldable will combine the company's slimmest iPhone form factor with advanced folding technology, resulting in a device that is 'super thin' and a 'design achievement'. However, such an impressive technical accomplishment is still expected to cost at least $2,000 (£1,479.76).

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s first foldable iPhone will be ultra thin, like two titanium iPhone Airs side by side, and cost at least $2,000. Expected in 2026 around the fall window, with Foxconn manufacturing in China. Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts a 7.8-inch inner display,… pic.twitter.com/u10MgB5nWV — Marius Fanu (@mariusfanu) September 22, 2025

The foldable iPhone will reportedly feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen, with a price range of $2,000 (£1,479.76) to $2,500 (£1,849.69), according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

While some have speculated about a move to India for production, Gurman indicates the foldable iPhone will be manufactured in China by Foxconn. The device is still scheduled for a 2026 release, which will likely fall in Apple's traditional autumn launch window, though the reporter admits the date could be flexible.