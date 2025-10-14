At a moment of significant diplomatic breakthrough—a historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas—President Donald Trump's attention was captured not by political praise, but by a picture. He publicly decried his latest Time magazine cover, labelling the image 'really weird' and 'the Worst of All Time'. His sharp criticism came even as he admitted the accompanying story inside was favourable.

The cover for the upcoming November issue shows Trump's face from a low angle, with the magazine's iconic 'M' appearing to rest on his head. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump's critique was purely aesthetic; he claimed the image 'disappeared' his hair and featured a 'floating crown' that looked 'extremely small'. While some saw the artistic choice as symbolic, the president found it deeply unflattering.

35 Covers Later: Trump's Tumultuous History with Time

Mr Trump's relationship with Time magazine is long and complex, making his recent outburst part of a continuing pattern. He has appeared on its cover 35 times, ranking him among the most featured political figures in the publication's storied history.

These covers have often mirrored the political climate of the moment, ranging from celebratory portrayals to deeply critical ones. Despite this extensive and career-defining coverage, Trump has repeatedly voiced his dissatisfaction with how he is depicted. This latest instance proved no different.

Why a Historic Peace Deal Couldn't Outshine a 'Super Bad Photo'

The controversial cover accompanied a feature story on Trump's central role in Middle East diplomacy, specifically his efforts in facilitating the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The deal led to the release of hostages and detainees on both sides.

Trump himself declared the agreement a 'new dawn' for the region, and the article reportedly highlighted his administration's successful negotiations. However, this diplomatic achievement was quickly overshadowed by the president's fixation on its visual packaging. 'I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles', he wrote, 'but this is a super bad photo'.

BREAKING: Trump really just posted this:



“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely… pic.twitter.com/ZqWgkgZfdX — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 14, 2025

'This Is What He's Focussed On?': How the Internet Reacted

The president's critique sparked a wave of disbelief and satire online. Social media users responded with memes and jokes, mocking his preoccupation with the photo over the substance of the Gaza peace deal.

Viral posts seized on his complaint about the 'floating crown' and his missing hair. One user's comment summed up the general sentiment: 'This is what he's focussed on?' The episode swiftly became internet fodder, demonstrating how a simple visual can eclipse major geopolitical events in the public consciousness.

More Than a Magazine: The Power of a Presidential Portrait

Ultimately, Trump's response underscores the immense importance he places on visual representation and media framing. Even when an article celebrated a major diplomatic success, his dissatisfaction with the photograph shows how central the image remains to his public persona.

As Time continues to document global events and influential leaders, its editorial choices are certain to remain under intense scrutiny. This is especially true when they involve figures known for their acute sensitivity to media portrayal.