Jimmy Kimmel has mocked a bizarre wave of AI-generated deepfake videos that falsely declared his death, using humour to turn the hoax into a viral television moment.

The late-night host returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! after a brief suspension, playing the fabricated clips before inviting his 79-year-old father, James, on stage with the quip: 'Dad, did you know you're dead?'

The exchange underscored the risks posed by synthetic media while spotlighting Kimmel's ability to laugh off controversy.

AI Deepfakes Target Kimmel

Kimmel told his audience that fake AI clips, including one featuring Matt Damon's voice, had circulated online while he was off the air. In the forged video, the AI-generated Damon praised Kimmel's career, spoke about his 'father's passing', and criticised ABC's handling of the host.

The comedian reacted in disbelief before turning to his real father in the audience: 'Wait, my father passed away? What a way to find out.' James Kimmel responded dryly: 'I'm shocked. I think I'm going to pass away from what I heard,' drawing laughter from the crowd.

About the AI-Voiced Damon's Misinformed Statement

Kimmel brought up the AI bit by telling the audience about the flood of fake AI videos. The content was created to appear as if it were real recordings of himself, so he played a phoney video of Damon showing support.

'I'm really sad that I can't be Jimmy's last guest. He is the funniest talk show host in my book. I've known Jimmy for over 20 years, and people love to talk about our feud, but we actually get along great offscreen. We just play enemies on cameras for laughs,' the fake Damon said.

The AI-manufactured Damon then talked about his 'past' with Kimmel. He spoke about how 'he put everything' into his show despite the passing of his father.

The video, featuring Damon's AI voice, concluded by voicing concerns about ABC's treatment of Jimmy. 'If a talk show host can't speak freely, then they have no value,' he concluded.

Kimmel played along with the error, saying 'Wait, my father passed away? What a way to find out'. He then turned to his 79-year-old dad in the audience, asking 'Dad, did you know this? Did you know you're dead?'

James Kimmel replied sportingly, saying 'I'm shocked. I think I'm going to pass away from what I heard'. His son replied, 'You will be missed,' and proceeded to roast US President Donald Trump for the rest of his monologue.

How Kimmel Responded to AI Trend

Kimmel then played a forged recording of his own voice over a video compilation. 'And please, don't worry about me being permanently taken off the air or even completely rejected by the platform, I will respect their decision, but I will not let it completely defeat me.'

'Taking risks is part of the consequence, and I will accept it. Goodbye, my audience,' Kimmel's AI voice continued. The real Kimmel then jokingly noted 'That is how I will do it on my last show. I will say, 'Goodbye, my audience'.

The next AI-generated video featured its sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, delivering some powerful statements.

'No matter how others try to tear Jimmy down, I'll always stand by him. You know what's scarier than cancelling the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' is people voting calling Jimmy a talentless clown with no compassion,' said the AI-made Rodriguez.

Kimmel replied, 'No one accused me of being a talentless clown with no compassion. Why would you even say that? Has AI been reading your diary?'

This follows Jimmy taking on some comedic shots after it was revealed that his mother 'relentlessly' made food for him during the show's week-long hiatus.

Kimmel 'Roasted' for Being Taken Care Of

Again, Kimmel was booted off the air a week ago over his comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination. During this period, he revealed that his mother was perpetually caring for him through food.

This began when Kimmel received a plate of pasta from actress Lisa Ann Walter on Wednesday night. He mentioned he was 'out of work for a few days', sharing that his mother made pasta and cookies.

Naturally, this sparked some teasing online with comments like 'Is Kimmel 7 years old? What a jerk'. 'He's a crybaby who ran to his mommy after a 3-day suspension. Hope she changed his diaper'.

Since then, Kimmel's been reinstated, but not without repercussions. Sinclair and Nexstar stations (one-third of ABC's affiliates) will not be showing his programme.