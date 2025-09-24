US President Donald Trump warned ABC he would 'test' the network after it reinstated Jimmy Kimmel, pointing to a prior settlement that netted him £11.84 million ($16 million) as evidence he could press his advantage.

The former president posted on Truth Social on 23 September 2025 as Kimmel prepared to return to air, accusing ABC of hypocrisy and signalling legal action should the network not fall into line. The spat follows a week of intense controversy after ABC temporarily pulled Kimmel's late-night programme over remarks about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The Public Threat

Trump's Truth Social post expressed outrage that ABC had restored Kimmel, saying: 'I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back... I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars'.

That post is the clearest statement yet that Trump intends to use both his political influence and the courts to challenge the network.

The Truth Social entry was published as Kimmel's show was promoted to return on 23 September 2025 by Disney and ABC after a six-day suspension; Disney framed the reinstatement as the result of 'thoughtful conversations' with the host.

The ABC Settlement and The Original Interview

Trump's remark refers to his December 2024 settlement with ABC following a defamation lawsuit against the network and anchor George Stephanopoulos. The case stemmed from a March 2024 broadcast of This Week in which Stephanopoulos repeatedly stated that Trump had been 'found liable for rape' in the E. Jean Carroll civil case.

Court records show the jury had in fact held Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but not rape under New York's statutory definition.

To resolve the dispute, ABC agreed to pay £11.1 million ($15 million) to a charitable foundation linked to Trump's proposed presidential library and an additional £740,000 ($1 million) to cover his legal fees, bringing the total to £11.84 million ($16 million).

While settlements are generally not admissions of fault, Trump has repeatedly pointed to the payout as proof of his ability to extract concessions from major networks. By invoking the figure in his Truth Social post, he signalled he may again use legal pressure to challenge what he perceives as hostile or defamatory coverage.

The Comeback, The Affiliates And The Wider Stakes for Broadcasters

Disney's reversal, restoring Kimmel to air on 23 September 2025, has not ended the dispute: major affiliate groups Sinclair and Nexstar have said they will continue to pre-empt the show on many local ABC stations, citing the need to protect local viewers and demanding assurances of more 'respectful, constructive dialogue'. Both companies published statements explaining their decisions.

The episode has also drawn the direct involvement of the Federal Communications Commission. FCC chair Brendan Carr publicly urged broadcasters to consider their obligations and said in an interview that regulators, 'can do this the easy way or the hard way', language that critics said sounded like regulatory pressure against a news organization and that supporters argued merely reflected accountability concerns.

The intervention has deepened fears among journalists and free-speech advocates about political pressure on editorial decisions.

Kimmel's emotional return monologue defended satire and free expression, while the host also reiterated sympathy for Charlie Kirk's family and denied any intent to inflame. The programme's return, paired with affiliate blackouts, leaves advertisers, unions and audiences weighing conflicting obligations: national editorial control versus local station discretion.

Precedent, Power and the Press

Trump's public linking of litigation success to present leverage is significant: using settlements secured in civil litigation to justify threats against editorial choices sets a fraught precedent for how powerful figures might seek to influence the press.

Media lawyers say settlements are not admissions of error so much as risk management, but the political optics and the broad public attention around Kimmel's suspension and reinstatement mark the episode as a test of institutional independence across broadcast, corporate and regulatory spheres.

Trump's next move will determine whether this remains a spat of social-media invective or becomes a consequential legal test for US broadcasting.