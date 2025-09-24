Jimmy Kimmel returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, after being briefly pulled off the air for making comments on Charlie Kirk's shooting. The late-night host addressed the uproar head-on, mixing serious commentary with his trademark satire.

Viewers tuned in to hear how he would handle the controversy over his past remarks, and he didn't hold back. From emotional clarifications to stinging political jokes, the monologue has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments in late-night TV this year.

Here are eight standout highlights from the speech that fans can't stop discussing.

1. Kimmel Clears the Air on Charlie Kirk Remarks

Kimmel gave a serious and emotional clarification about his earlier comments on the murder of Charlie Kirk.

'It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,' he said, stressing that he had sent condolences to Kirk's family when the news broke. Kimmel added that his point was misinterpreted as finger-pointing, 'If the situation was reversed, there's a good chance I'd have felt the same way.'

2. 'Weirder Than the CEO of Tylenol'

On a lighter note, Kimmel compared his turbulent week to that of 'the CEO of Tylenol', joking that both had endured bizarre headlines. His riff on Donald Trump's claim about Tylenol and autism later escalated into a full parody, with Kimmel repeating mock warnings, saying 'Follow the advice of Donald Trump and you too can look like a glazed ham with deep vein thrombosis.'

3. A Surprise Appearance

One of the night's biggest surprises was an appearance by Robert De Niro, who joined in to praise Kimmel on-air.

De Niro, an open critic of Trump and his policies, appeared on Kimmel's show during a segment where Kimmel calls FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, and De Niro appears on the screen, engaging in a satirical exchange that mocks both the FCC and Trump.

4. A Wave of Solidarity From Late-Night Peers

Kimmel revealed that almost every major late-night host had reached out, including Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and even veterans like David Letterman. International hosts also offered solidarity, one in Germany even joked about hiring him.

'It feels good to be part of a group that knows what goes into doing a show like this,' Kimmel said.

5. The Ted Cruz Moment

In a rare twist, Kimmel acknowledged an unusual source of support: Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz had warned that censoring comedians could backfire on conservatives, prompting Kimmel to quip, 'I don't think I've ever said this before, but Ted Cruz is right.' He followed it with a jab, 'If Ted Cruz can't speak freely, then he can't cast spells on the Smurfs.'

6. Trump in the Crosshairs

No Kimmel monologue is complete without digs at Donald Trump. He mocked the president's speech at the United Nations, joked about his 'toilet time tweets', and ridiculed his stance on Tylenol.

Kimmel's show put together a montage of Trump insisting dozens of times yesterday to "DON'T TAKE TYLENOL." Complete insanity. pic.twitter.com/7GlRwc4VpX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025

'Melania, she sat for the speech. She was there not just in her capacity as first lady but also as a representative for all the unsatisfied Slovenian women of the world,' Kimmel said, in one of the night's sharpest jabs.

7. The Epstein Files Quip

Turning to his own precarious position, Kimmel joked that Trump might 'have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this [his return on late-night television].'

The jab sparked immediate reaction online, with many viewers noting the comedian's willingness to take risks despite the controversy surrounding him.

8. Erika Kirk's Forgiveness

While it was full of humour and satirical moments, the monologue also had a surprisingly tender note.

Kimmel highlighted Erika Kirk's decision to forgive her husband's killer. 'That is an example we should follow,' Kimmel said, calling it 'a selfless act of grace' that deeply moved him. It was a reminder that even in a speech laced with humour and political jabs, Kimmel returned to themes of compassion and humanity.