"Digimon World: Next Order" is an upcoming role-playing video game developed by B.B. Studio and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The title sixth game in the Digimon World series and is under the Digimon franchise.

"Digimon World: Next Order" was initially released for the PlayStation Vita in 2016 before making its way to the PlayStation 4 in 2017. This year, the game will be released for the Nintendo Switch console and PC.

'Digimon World: Next Order' Switch version frame rate, resolution

Bandai Namco recently shared some details about the Nintendo Switch version of "Digimon World: Next Order." Considering that the game will be moving to a more powerful console, the upcoming version features improved specs compared to the existing one.

Based on a translation from the official Japanese game website, "Digimon World: Next Order" is "largely a 60 FPS experience," according to Nintendolife.com. However, there might be instances when the game's frame rate will drop to around 30 frames per second (FPS), especially during more intense moments in the gameplay, which is comparable to the PS4 version's frame rate.

'Digimon World: Next Order' Switch version resolution

Aside from the frame rate, Bandai Namco also revealed the upcoming game's resolution for the Nintendo Switch console. "Digimon World: Next Order" will run at 1080p docked but the resolution drops to 720p for handheld. For comparison, the PS4 version also has a resolution of 1080p.

New Features

The upcoming "Digimon World: Next Order" Switch version will also introduce new features not found in the existing version of the game. For instance, there's a new "Beginner" mode on Switch and a new feature that grants the ability to run faster

"Digimon World: Next Order" will release for Nintendo Switch and PC on February 22, 2023. The game's total file size is 6.7GB.