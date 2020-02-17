"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress Margot Robbie has opened up about her association with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not only she supports Sussexes decision to split from the royal family, but she also expressed the desire to go on a double date with them.

Robbie is known to be a good friend of Duke of Sussex and a supporter of the Megxit. When she was recently asked about her opinion about their move to step back from royal duties, the Australian actress showed her complete support. She believes that the royal couple "have their reasons" to move away from the British royal family.

"I have known Prince Harry for a while and he is a really great guy. I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world," the Hollywood A-lister said as quoted by The Sun.

The Academy award-winning actress who hails from Queensland says just like she had her own reasons to move to Los Angeles, she believes the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have it too. The actress went on to speak about how she misses London, where she lived for many years before moving to LA with her husband Tom Ackerley. She even invited the royal parents on a double date.

"It isn't something taken lightly. If they are going to spend more time in LA, we would love to have dinner with them," Robbie said.

Robbie is known to be friends with Harry for four years. She and Harry reportedly first met at supermodel Suki Waterhouse's housewarming party in December 2015. He was also joined by his cousin Princess Eugenie and other A-listers like Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller.

Robbie is not the first celebrity to open her doors to Harry and Meghan. Earlier this month, songstress Madonna posted a video on her official Instagram account featuring an invitation for the royal parents to rent out her New York apartment.