The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Canada, to begin the transition period as they settle into their new "financially independent" life away from the royal family post-Megxit. Meanwhile, American songstress Madonna has offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle her New York City apartment for rent.

The Queen of Pop made the proposition socially and publicly through her Instagram account. She shared a new video on her official social media account wherein she urges the royal couple to drop the idea of moving to Canada, Page Six reports. She insists on them relocating to the US. She also offers help by allowing them to sublet her Central Park West apartment.

In the footage, Madonna insists that the apartment is an absolute "winner" with the best view of Manhattan.

"Hey guys, don't move off to Canada, it's so boring there. I will let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. Two bedrooms, it has the best view of Manhattan, an incredible balcony. It's the best idea, it's a winner. That's got to be a deal-breaker. No, Buckingham Palace has nothing on CPW," the "American Pie" hitmakers says in the video where she can be seen getting dressed up.

A male voice in the video suggests "The view is better, that's for sure." To this, Madonna responds: "Yeah, for sure. A bunch of guys in wooly hats." Take a look below.

The video comes with a caption, "Do Megan [sic] and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?? #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium," on the music legend's Instagram account.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced that they want to "step back" from royal duties and lead a "financially independent" life. For this, Queen Elizabeth II called in for an emergency meeting with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. Following which an abdication agreement was created, deciding the future of the Sussexes within the royal family. As per the royal couple, they will now be splitting their time between the UK and North America.