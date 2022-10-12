A self-professed fortune-teller predicts that Prince Harry will leave Meghan Markle in two years' time just before King Charles III abdicates and Prince William takes over the throne.

John Hughes, a psychic medium, says he inherited his ability to see the future and talk to the dead from his grandmother. He reveals that while lighting incense and playing music, he looked at a photo of His Majesty to see what is in store for him.

The 60-year-old, who hosts his sessions at his home in Sutton Coldfield, made bold predictions about King Charles III's reign ending after seven years. He told Birmingham Live that the monarch is already "struggling" with his new role.

"King Charles is worried about the future, one million percent it's going through his mind whether he can do the job. He is modern enough to become a modern King," he said.

He added, "Within seven years, I think Charles will realise that he wants to abdicate. For the simple reason that he doesn't want to waste millions of pounds on a state funeral again." If this happens, then naturally Prince William, who is next in line to the British throne, "will take over the role within the next seven years."

Hughes shared, "I know the Queen couldn't abdicate because she couldn't walk away from all the trauma, she went through a lot with Prince Andrew and Princess Diana. I know that Charles will not be able to fulfill his mother's boots. It's too much of a big job so he will restructure the Royal Family and put a young King in."

The psychic likewise claimed that Prince Harry will leave Meghan Markle and rejoin the Royal Family. He told the publication, "I see Meghan and Harry splitting up within the next two years, I see something going on there."

He added, "I see Harry coming back to the fold. When that happens, Charles will reselect his position within the Royal Family."

Hughes seemed to echo what royal author Tom Bower said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage. He cited sources in London who believe that the couple's marriage will last only two more years before they will divorce. But divorce rumours have long plagued the couple and to date, they have not been proven true.