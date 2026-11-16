DJ Khaled's dramatic weight loss has brought a change to more than his appearance. The producer says he has shed around 90 pounds (41kg), moved down several clothing sizes and found a routine that fits around his love of golf. He has explained how a difficult moment during a concert in October 2025 pushed him to take his health more seriously.

Khaled said he weighed between 295 and 300 pounds (134kg to 136kg) when he began his health journey. He now weighs between 200 and 212 pounds (91kg to 96kg), although he still hopes to reach 200 pounds (91kg) eventually.

DJ Khaled's Clothing Sizes Change

The transformation has changed how Khaled shops for clothes. He said he previously wore sizes 3XL and 4XL but now fits into 1XL and 2XL.

He also explained that he once needed clothes tailored to fit. He can now buy outfits off the rack, a change he has welcomed as someone who has enjoyed fashion.

The clothing shift offers another measure alongside the figures on the scales. Khaled has said he feels healthier and has more energy for everyday activities.

Concert Moment Prompted Health Change

Khaled described an October 2025 performance as a turning point. During a segment in which he knelt to give thanks, he struggled to get back to his feet.

Friends then raised concerns about his breathing. One told him he had been breathing heavily, and another made a similar comment about 10 minutes later. A friend also called the following day.

Khaled said the experience made him realise he needed to make a change. Although he had been trying to exercise and eat better, he decided to speak to his doctor because he felt he needed help.

Wegovy and Golf Form Part of Routine

Khaled said he began taking Wegovy, a prescription weight-management medicine, in late 2025 after consulting his doctor. Khaled said he had lost 75 pounds (34kg) while taking Wegovy over the past year. That figure accounts for much of his approximately 90-pound overall weight loss, based on the difference between his reported starting and current weights.

He has also built golf into his routine, playing 18 holes as often as six times a week. Rather than using a golf cart, he walks the course and says he gets more than 10,000 steps a day.

Khaled has described the approach as 'Walk, Golf, and Wegovy'. His account combines medication with physical activity and efforts to eat better; it does not mean other people will have the same results.

Family Remains His Motivation

Khaled has credited his family with helping him prioritise his health. He shares two sons, Asahd and Aalam, with Nicole Tuck and has spoken about wanting to be there for them as he grows older.

'We live for our kids, and our kids make us live. So, I have to do my part', he said.

The producer has also said he feels healthier, more energetic and more motivated since making the changes. Although he now weighs between 200 and 212 pounds, he has not reached his goal.

'I would love to get to 200 pounds', Khaled said. He has indicated that he intends to continue his current routine as he works towards that target.