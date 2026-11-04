John Goodman has opened up about the unexpected challenges of his dramatic 14-stone weight loss, admitting that he is still getting used to his changed appearance and how his body feels after shedding almost half his former weight.

The 74-year-old actor discussed his transformation during an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast on 2 November 2026. Goodman admitted that he initially felt uncomfortable about the possibility of appearing naked in one The Righteous Gemstones scene following his weight loss.

John Goodman Says He's Still Adjusting to His New Appearance

Reflecting on his time playing televangelist Dr Eli Gemstone in the HBO series, Goodman recalled turning down the possibility of appearing naked in one scene because he felt uncomfortable with his body after losing so much weight.

'I thought I was going to have to be naked in it, and I said, I don't know. My body's too messed up losing all this weight,' he said. The production team eventually found an alternative way to film the scene.

The candid remark offered a glimpse into the personal adjustments that have accompanied his transformation, which has seen him lose approximately 14st 4lb (around 200lb) after previously weighing almost 28st 8lb (about 400lb).

Goodman also admitted that seeing his reflection can still surprise him, despite the considerable time and effort he has invested in changing his lifestyle. 'I'm still trying to get used to my face,' he said.

The Roseanne star explained that his perception of himself has not necessarily caught up with his physical transformation. 'It's weird. I think of myself as one way, and then I look at myself, Oh, wow,' he added.

Goodman also addressed the public attention surrounding his weight loss. While acknowledging that people in the entertainment industry can expect their appearance to attract discussion, he said he generally chooses to ignore comments about his body.

He told Horowitz that such attention was 'fair game up to a point', adding that he does not allow outside opinions to dictate how he feels about his progress.

The Actor Once Weighed Almost 28 Stone

Goodman's weight-loss journey followed years of struggling with his weight and repeatedly losing and regaining large amounts. During the podcast, he recalled how exhausting the cycle had become.

'I'd lose 60 pounds in a summer, gain it all back. Seventy pounds, 80 pounds. And that got tiring,' Goodman said. 'I took steps so I wouldn't have to do that anymore. I was almost 400 pounds.'

The actor has previously discussed his relationship with food, including how his eating habits changed after he stopped drinking alcohol in 2007. In an October 2026 interview, he reflected on recognising patterns in his eating that reminded him of his former drinking habits.

Goodman eventually made significant changes to his lifestyle, including modifying his diet, cutting back on sugar and snacks, exercising more and working with a personal trainer. He also underwent stomach surgery as part of his weight-loss journey.

His transformation has been gradual, with the actor maintaining a considerably lower weight after years of struggling with repeated fluctuations.

Weight Loss Has Brought Unexpected Physical Challenges

Although Goodman has spoken positively about some aspects of his transformation, he has also acknowledged that adjusting to his new body has not always been straightforward.

One practical benefit has been the ability to shop for clothes more easily. In a separate interview, he admitted that he still thinks of himself as a bigger person but enjoys being able to walk into ordinary clothing stores and find something that fits.

However, he has also discussed some physical changes following his weight loss, including feeling cold more frequently. He previously attributed this partly to becoming anaemic and losing a layer of fat beneath his skin.

John Goodman Reflects on His Career and Transformation

The actor has also wondered whether his previous weight affected his professional opportunities. During the podcast appearance, he reflected on arriving in New York weighing around 225lb and questioned whether his subsequent weight gain had contributed to what he described as possible 'self-sabotage'.

Goodman has enjoyed a long career spanning television and film, with memorable roles in Roseanne, The Big Lebowski, The Flintstones and Monsters, Inc.

His recent comments suggest that, despite the dramatic physical changes, adjusting to his new appearance remains an ongoing process. For Goodman, losing 14 stone has brought significant lifestyle changes, but his latest reflections show that the journey has involved more than simply watching the numbers on the scales fall.