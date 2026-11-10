Amanda Bynes, 40, displayed a noticeably slimmer figure during a shopping trip with her boyfriend Zachary Khan in Los Angeles on Monday, 9 November 2026. The former Nickelodeon star's latest appearance follows her public disclosures about using Ozempic for weight loss, including a reported 43lb reduction.

The outing came after Bynes revealed in December 2025 that she had lost 28lb while taking the injectable medication. She has since reported further progress, having previously spoken candidly about her appearance, confidence and discomfort with paparazzi photographs.

Amanda Bynes Shows Slimmer Figure During Los Angeles Outing With Boyfriend

Bynes dressed casually as she accompanied Khan on a shopping trip around Los Angeles. She wore a loose white T-shirt and sports shorts, with the relaxed outfit highlighting her slimmer frame.

Photographs published on Tuesday, 10 November, showed the actress walking alongside her boyfriend as they visited several shops. The low-key outing offered another glimpse of her slimmer figure since she began discussing her weight-loss efforts publicly.

Bynes and Khan reportedly began dating in September 2025. Khan, who reportedly owns an event and security business, has accompanied the actress on several outings, although the couple have largely kept their relationship away from extensive public commentary.

Her latest appearance follows an October interview with the Daily Mail in which Bynes said she had 'lost 43lbs so far'. She also described her motivation as wanting to 'look beautiful'.

The figure represents further progress from the weight loss she reported in December 2025. However, Bynes has not publicly provided an updated weight measurement alongside the photographs from Monday's outing.

Amanda Bynes Revealed Ozempic Weight Loss After Struggling With Paparazzi Photos

Bynes first announced plans to use Ozempic in June 2025, explaining that she hoped the medication would help her reach approximately 130lb.

At the time, she acknowledged that photographs taken without her control had influenced her weight-loss goals. She said she wanted to 'look better in paparazzi pictures', reflecting her longstanding concerns about how she appeared in public.

By December, the actress was openly celebrating her progress. In an Instagram Stories post on 22 December 2025, she shared a paparazzi photograph alongside a candid account of her weight loss.

'I usually don't like paparazzi pictures bc I was 180lbs but now I've lost 28lbs on Ozempic,' she wrote. 'I'm down to 152lbs. I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!'

The admission offered an unusually personal account of how Bynes viewed her changing appearance. Rather than simply announcing a number, she acknowledged the complicated feelings surrounding photographs of herself.

Her concerns about weight predated Ozempic. In March 2024, Bynes told her Instagram followers that she had gained more than 20lb during a period of depression.

She subsequently described efforts to improve her routine, including exercising and making changes to her eating habits.

Ozempic, which contains semaglutide, is primarily prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes. Its effects on appetite and weight have also attracted considerable attention, particularly among celebrities discussing their experiences with injectable medications.

Bynes has continued pursuing creative interests beyond acting, including music and handbag design. Her latest public appearance comes as she continues to develop those interests alongside her relationship with Khan and her publicly documented weight-loss journey.

For Bynes, the attention surrounding those changes is particularly personal. Her own remarks make clear that being photographed remains closely connected to how she judges her appearance.