New York City recorded fewer murders during the first ten months of 2026 than in any comparable period in its recorded history, prompting praise for Mayor Zohran Mamdani and debate over whether his affordability agenda deserves credit.

The New York Police Department said on 9 November that 230 murders were recorded between 1 January and 31 October, below the previous first-ten-months record of 244, set in 2017. The total was 15.7% lower than the 273 murders recorded during the same period in 2025.

Mamdani took office on 1 January, meaning the figures cover his first ten months as mayor. However, they do not establish that his policies caused the decline, which predates his administration.

NYC Murders Reach a Record Low

The NYPD also reported record lows in shootings and shooting victims. There were 536 shooting incidents, down 10.4% from 598 in the same period last year, and 649 shooting victims, a 13% fall from 746.

Major crime declined 6.5% year on year, from 102,726 incidents to 96,059. October major crime fell 8.6% compared with October 2025, with reductions across all five boroughs.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch attributed the results to the NYPD's data-driven strategy, including identifying drivers of violence, removing illegal guns and targeting gangs. Detectives carried out 26 gang-related takedowns in 2026 and seized more than 4,500 illegal guns, the department said. The figures describe police activity but cannot isolate its direct effect on murders.

The figures were not lower across every category. Transit crime rose 2.2% in the first ten months, while shooting incidents increased 4.4% and shooting victims rose 5.8% in October year on year.

Mamdani's Affordability Agenda Draws Praise

The figures prompted discussion on social media, where a post linked the decline to Mamdani's focus on helping residents meet everyday costs. 'Gee, turns out when you help regular people pay their bills, crime goes down', it said.

Some commenters supported that interpretation. One argued that income inequality had long contributed to social problems, while another praised Mamdani's energy, vision and efforts to implement campaign promises. Others called for similar people-focused policies across the country.

The discussion reflects debate over whether economic security can help prevent violence. The NYPD's figures do not measure the effect of Mamdani's affordability policies or demonstrate a direct link between household costs and the murder decline.

Critics Question Who Deserves Credit

Others challenged the suggestion that Mamdani should be credited. One commenter noted that murders had been falling since 2022, before he became mayor. Another argued that the police department's work should be recognised, while a separate response rejected attempts to attribute the trend to immigration enforcement.

The NYPD's year-end figures show that murders had already been declining before Mamdani took office. The department reported 391 murders in 2023 and 377 in 2024. Its 2025 year-end announcement subsequently used 382 as the 2024 comparison figure, reporting 305 murders that year, a 20.2% decline.

The latest total extends a reduction already under way before Mamdani entered City Hall. The NYPD has credited policing operations, including targeted deployments and gang investigations, while supporters have highlighted the mayor's focus on affordability and violence prevention.

The figures have given Mamdani's supporters a point of praise, but what drove the decline remains contested. They establish that murders fell in his first ten months, not that any single policy or administration was responsible.