A 17-year-old autistic boy missing for six days in Victoria's high country survived on a family-sized packet of chicken-flavoured crisps and creek water before a police helicopter found him. William was rescued from a dry riverbed near Walhalla East on 12 November. He was transferred to intensive care overnight after his blood pressure dropped from dehydration.

His mother said he was stable in hospital. By Friday afternoon, he was being transported to The Alfred in Melbourne for specialist testing.

William Survived on Crisps and Creek Water

William told Channel Seven the crisps were his only food. His mother said the family-sized packet of Smith's chicken-flavoured chips lasted two days. Based on that account, he had no food for the remaining four days. He drank water from a creek.

He endured cold nights and rain, while hot days left him sunburnt. He used towels and a pillow for warmth, and sang John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' for comfort.

'I didn't think I'd make it six days', he said.

Mum Reveals William's ICU Transfer

William's mother, Elizabeth Barkley, said he was moved to intensive care overnight after his blood pressure dropped from dehydration. She said he was stable but could become seriously ill without treatment.

Latrobe Regional Hospital chief executive Don McRae said William was stable. He was being transported to The Alfred in Melbourne for further tests and specialist review.

Barkley described reuniting with her son as an 'out-of-body experience'. Before he was found, she feared he would be distressed because he was unfamiliar with the bush. After the rescue, she joked that he would never go camping again.

Police Helicopter Spotted Missing Teenager

William was found early on Thursday morning on a rock in a dry creek bed about two kilometres east of Stoney Creek. The helicopter crew had spotted his fishing tackle box. He woke, waved and pumped his fist as rescuers found him.

Senior Constable Emma Quick, with the Victoria Police Air Wing, said the observer spotted something unusual in the creek bed. She recalled William raising his head as the crew realised he was alive.

Police said William had fallen down a steep riverbed embankment two days before his rescue and could not walk out. He spent two days sleeping and waiting to be found. Pilot Dave Wylie said thick vegetation made the search difficult because aircraft could pass over areas without seeing the forest floor.

Six-Day Search Followed Camping Trip

William disappeared on Friday, 6 November, while on his first independent camping trip with another teenager near Walhalla East, about 180 kilometres (112 miles) east of Melbourne. He walked away from the campsite to collect equipment and did not return. His mobile phone was left at the campsite, while an esky containing food and water was found further up the track.

More than 80 volunteers searched daily alongside police divers, Dog Squad personnel, specialist search-and-rescue teams and helicopters. Steep, densely vegetated terrain complicated the operation.

The Associated Press reported that William has Level 2 autism, citing his family. His mother said he had little camping experience and a poor sense of direction.