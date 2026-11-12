Mia Khalifa's relationship has drawn attention after photographs appeared online showing the 33-year-old kissing a younger man on holiday. An Instagram caption described him as her 24-year-old boyfriend, suggesting a nine-year age gap. However, his identity remains unknown: his name, occupation and background have not been established, and Khalifa has not confirmed that he is her partner.

Neither detail has been independently verified, so he is best described as the man identified in the post as Khalifa's boyfriend.

The reported age difference became a focus of the comments. One user wrote, 'Bro just kiss every generation', while another joked, 'Bro lost a bet'. A third called the scene 'a humiliation ritual'. Another wrote, 'We got Mia in a committed relationship before gta6'.

One comment called Khalifa a 'groomer', but that is an unsupported accusation. The photographs and caption provide no evidence of grooming or wrongdoing. The reactions show how the reported age gap became a talking point, but reveal nothing about the nature of their private relationship.

The Instagram post is the source of the boyfriend description and reported age. A separate X repost attributed similar wording, but neither source establishes who took the photographs or verifies his age. Khalifa has not publicly confirmed that the man pictured is her boyfriend. The post does not name him, identify the photographer or state where the beach photographs were taken.

What Has Mia Khalifa Said About Her Dating Life?

In January 2026, Khalifa addressed rumours she was dating British actor Rowan Atkinson, known for playing Mr Bean. 'guys I am dating a fool but it's not mr bean', she wrote on X. Complex reported that she acknowledged dating someone while rejecting the rumour, but did not identify them.

The remark shows Khalifa had acknowledged dating someone without revealing their identity. However, there is no verified evidence that the person mentioned in January is the man pictured at the beach. The latest post has renewed interest, but does not establish who she is dating.

Khalifa's Previous Public Relationships

Khalifa married her high-school boyfriend in 2011; they divorced in 2016. She later became engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg in March 2019. They married in June 2020 and announced their separation in July 2021.

She was also linked to Puerto Rican rapper Jhayco, formerly known as Jhay Cortez. They shared photographs on Instagram in November 2021, publicly acknowledging their relationship. That contrasts with the latest images: Khalifa shared her relationship with Jhayco, but has not identified the man pictured recently. His reported age and relationship status remain based on the caption.

From Adult Films to Social Media

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, on 10 February 1993, Khalifa briefly worked in the adult entertainment industry in 2014 before leaving it. She later built a career as a social media personality and influencer, with work spanning fashion and lifestyle.

Her brief adult-film career brought international attention, followed by a public profile beyond the industry. The latest photographs have prompted fresh discussion about her personal life, but information remains limited. Until either party confirms the relationship, his identity, age and status should be treated as unverified.