Kate Middleton has revealed she lets her own children explore nature without telling them what to see or think, saying time outdoors can help increasingly anxious young people feel secure.

The Princess of Wales, 44, made the comments in a rare interview with nature writer Robert Macfarlane for a special edition of Country Life guest-edited by her husband, the Prince of Wales. The issue was published on 11 November 2026, nearly two years after she announced she was in remission from cancer.

'We are often so busy we simply forget to pause, slow down and notice the detail in life,' said the mother of Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8. 'It is something I remind myself to do with my own children; to give them freedom to explore, rather than constantly telling them what to see or what to think.'

Why She Believes Nature Helps Anxious Children

Asked why nature matters for the young, she said: 'Children have a very innate relationship with nature. When they are in an outdoor environment, they can explore their thoughts and feelings in a subconscious way. What worries me is the growing anxiety among children and young people.'

She called them 'a generation that's more online and connected to tech than ever before.' 'In this increasingly digital world, I believe it is more important than ever that children grow up with a strong sense of belonging, connection and emotional security,' she said. 'Nature is a natural environment where those skills can be built.'

'Whether it's collecting leaves, building something from sticks, climbing a tree or simply observing the world around them, children are constantly learning and discovering, about themselves, other people and the world around them,' she continued. 'It is essential for our wellbeing.'

She has raised the issue before, warning in an October 2025 essay of an 'epidemic of disconnection' fuelled partly by digital devices.

Lessons From Her Own Childhood

She told Macfarlane she spent much of her childhood playing in streams, walking in the countryside, and picking blackberries, as well as 'digging under the laurel bush for what I thought was treasure. There was always a sense of freedom I felt in nature, something about being outdoors that is hard to find elsewhere,' she said.

The National Three Peaks Challenge. Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer, ensuring no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported. Please know you are not alone.C https://t.co/0F1s4vlBIR — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 28, 2026

She found nature at the heart of early education in Reggio Emilia, northern Italy, during a two-day visit in May. 'Nature wasn't another lesson, it offered an integral space that encouraged questions, that stimulated imagination, curiosity and collaboration,' she said.

In October, her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood commissioned research into how nature supports young children's social and emotional development. Its poll of 1,009 parents found 84 per cent believed time in nature helps their child's wellbeing, but only 33 per cent said their child spends time in nature every day.

What Nature Gave Her During Recovery

The Princess announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after abdominal surgery, completed chemotherapy that September, and confirmed in January 2025 that she was in remission. She has never disclosed the type of cancer.

Asked about nature's role in her recovery, she said: 'I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear. There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth.'