Sofia Franklyn alleges that Alex Cooper negotiated separately with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during their 2020 contract dispute, leaving her out of Call Her Daddy. In her memoir, Daddy Issues, Franklyn revisits the fallout, while Cooper has maintained that she accepted an offer her former co-host rejected.

Published by Simon & Schuster on 10 November, the book gives Franklyn's account of tensions over pay, ownership and trust.

How Call Her Daddy Began

Cooper and Franklyn launched Call Her Daddy in 2018 and signed a three-year deal with Barstool Sports. Franklyn writes that it paid each host $75,000 (£56,000) in the first year, $80,000 (£60,000) in the second and $100,000 (£75,000) in the third, plus download bonuses. Cooper gave a different figure in 2020, saying the second-year salary was $85,000 (£64,000). She also said both hosts received performance-related raises, while she received an additional increase for editing and marketing.

Barstool owned the podcast's intellectual property and social media accounts, which she opposed. Franklyn wanted to explore other companies; Cooper wanted to sign.

The Dispute Behind the Alleged Deal

Franklyn describes a Christmas party at Barstool as a source of tension. She writes that she drank heavily, later woke unsure what had happened and missed the pair's first guest interview. She says Cooper told her Portnoy was considering firing her, then alleges Cooper approached him about removing her. Franklyn also claims Cooper sought a raise after her own position was secure. The source's account does not give the party a specific year, so its date remains unclear.

By 2020, the hosts were seeking a 50/50 share of revenue and guaranteed salaries of $1 million (£748,000) each. Franklyn says Portnoy countered with $500,000 (£374,000) salaries, a larger merchandise share and intellectual property ownership after another year, subject to conditions.

Cooper described the rooftop offer differently. In her 2025 Hulu docuseries, Call Her Alex, she said Portnoy offered them $500,000 (£374,000) each and ownership of the show if they stayed at Barstool for one more year. Cooper said Franklyn did not want the deal, while she accepted it.

Portnoy's Role in the Fallout

Portnoy said he heard the show was being shopped to other networks by Franklyn's then-boyfriend, Peter Nelson. Cooper also referred to Nelson's involvement. Franklyn later disputed how involved he was, saying the media had overstated his role and that he was her boyfriend, not the person directing her business decisions.

In his 2026 memoir, Cancel Me If You Can, Portnoy admitted leaking the story to the New York Post. He wrote that Cooper and Franklyn each believed the other had leaked it, causing them to sever communication. His account adds context to the public fallout later.

Franklyn Speaks Out Again

Franklyn revisited the split on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on 10 November. 'You literally ran to Dave and rolled over', she said of Cooper's decision.

Cooper continued Call Her Daddy, eventually securing the show's intellectual property, while Franklyn launched Sofia with an F in 2020. The competing accounts remain sharply different: Franklyn says she was shut out during negotiations; Cooper says she accepted an offer Franklyn rejected and continued the show independently.