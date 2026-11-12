US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has faced criticism after an Army sentinel reprimanded his entourage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Filmed at Arlington National Cemetery on 11 November, the incident prompted questions about the group's conduct. A social media post alleged that President Donald Trump wanted the sentinel fired, but this remains unverified.

Army Sentinel Tells Hegseth's Group To Maintain Silence

Footage showed Hegseth, his wife Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and adviser Tami Radabaugh visiting the Tomb. As they left, laughter and conversation could be heard. An Army sentinel turned towards them and shouted: 'All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times'.

The footage does not establish who laughed. CBS News reported that it was unclear who made the noise. The Washington Post reported that Hegseth appeared to gesture towards the sentinel before leaving.

The sentinel serves with the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, which guards the Tomb. The memorial honours unidentified American service members from the First World War, Second World War and Korean War. Sentinels routinely remind visitors to observe its rules. CBS News reported that an Army staff sergeant said they may address noisy crowds two or three times a day. The instruction was therefore part of the sentinel's regular duties, not a special rule for Hegseth.

Pentagon Backs Soldier After Video Circulates

Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell defended the intervention, saying: 'The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored, and will always honor, the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe'.

He added: 'While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum'.

Parnell described the intervention as correct and respectful. The department acknowledged the soldier's action and announced no disciplinary action.

Critics React to Hegseth's Veterans Day Visit

One Threads user highlighted the contrast between Hegseth's senior position and the group's conduct at the memorial.

'Imagine being the Secretary of Defense and having a soldier under your command publicly reprimand you and your entourage for laughing and talking at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. On Veterans Day, no less. The absolute fucking disrespect', the user wrote.

The comment reflects the user's interpretation; it does not prove Hegseth laughed. Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger called the incident 'truly abhorrent' and described Hegseth as 'completely unqualified for the job', according to The Guardian. Kinzinger praised the sentinel for upholding the rules despite the visitors' seniority.

Trump Firing Claim Remains Unverified

A Threads post alleged that Trump demanded the sentinel's dismissal, attributing this remark to him: 'Who does that guy think he is?'. It also claimed Trump called the soldier 'a nobody'. The allegation has not been independently corroborated. No White House response to the claim was identified in the reporting reviewed, and it should not be treated as an established presidential order or comment.

On 10 November, the House voted 211–204 to refer an impeachment resolution against Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee, preventing an immediate impeachment vote. The resolution contained allegations of wrongdoing, not established findings.