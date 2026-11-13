Sarah Paulson has explained why she has no plans to marry longtime partner Holland Taylor, saying she feels uncomfortable with the idea of formally binding their relationship through marriage because she wants to preserve her independence.

The 51-year-old actress discussed marriage during an appearance on the 12 November episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast. Paulson said she felt deeply connected to Taylor, 83, and even considered herself married to her emotionally, but had never wanted a formal commitment.

'I'm happy that I haven't been married', Paulson told Handler, explaining that remaining unmarried had helped her maintain 'some sense of myself'.

Why Paulson Wants To Maintain Her Independence

During the conversation, Paulson said she did not feel a need to have her relationship with Taylor 'written in stone'. She described the permanence associated with marriage as something that gave her 'the heebie-jeebies'.

'I want to feel this kind of freedom', she said, making clear that her position was not about wanting distance from Taylor or seeking another partner.

'It's just about maintaining some sense of my own independence', Paulson added. She also suggested that Taylor shared her feelings, saying they had never felt the need to marry.

The actress said the emotional bond between them was already as strong as she could imagine. She told Handler: 'I feel as connected to another person as I possibly could to Holland'.

Neither Actress Wants To Be Called a Wife

Paulson also said that neither she nor Taylor liked the label 'wife'. She explained that the thought of being described as someone's wife did not appeal to her, adding that she disliked the idea of 'belonging to someone'.

Her remarks were not about separation either. Instead, she stressed that she felt profoundly connected to Taylor while wanting to retain her own identity.

The Couple Will Mark 12 Years Together in January

Paulson and Taylor first met at a dinner party in 2005, but their romantic relationship began in 2015. Paulson told Handler that they would reach their 12-year anniversary in January 2027.

The pair have previously spoken about choosing to maintain separate homes. In a May 2024 appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Paulson said they did not live together, describing the arrangement as a way to spend time together while also having their own space.

'We spend plenty of time together, but we don't live in the same house', she said at the time. 'We're together when we want to be and we're not when we don't'.

Paulson said Taylor has a small apartment in New York, but it is not large enough for them both. For now, she will remain in Los Angeles until Taylor decides to move there permanently, she told Handler.

PEOPLE previously reported on Paulson's comments about the couple's separate homes. In the latest podcast conversation, she also described how their work schedules create periods apart, noting that Taylor is busy with creative projects. She spoke warmly about Taylor's practical nature and patience, while describing their relationship as one in which both retain room to be themselves.