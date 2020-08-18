United States Democratic Party kicked off their unprecedented online nominating convention on Monday with actress Eva Longoria as its first moderator, and former first lady Michelle Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders as its keynote speakers.

The convention, which is on from 9 pm to 11 pm ET from Monday to Thursday, has a strong line-up for its upcoming episodes as well -- celebrities from the entertainment industry who have been active in party politics.

According to Deadline, Tracee Ellis Ross will appear on Tuesday's episode, Kerry Washington on Wednesday, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Thursday. Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, and Stephen Stills are scheduled to perform at the convention. Other speakers and celebrities will be announced in the coming days.

"We have to think about more than one party — we have to think about the very core of our democracy." — @EvaLongoria

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has previously headlined a fundraiser for presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, will also witness him accepting the Democratic nomination which is scheduled for Thursday. The "Veep" actress had also spoken at the 2012 Democratic convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The first episode of the convention displayed its united support towards Biden, with Eva Longoria saying in her opening comments: "Every four years we come together to reaffirm our democracy. This year we've come to save it."

The convention, which was originally scheduled to be held over four days in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place almost entirely online because of the COVID-19 crisis. Michelle Obama gave her keynote speech through a taped video, in which she said Biden was a "terrific vice president" during the eight years he worked with her husband, former President Barack Obama.

"I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country," the former first lady said.

"So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country." — @MichelleObama

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who previously challenged Biden for the nomination from the progressive left, also threw his support behind him and said electing Biden over Donald Trump is an absolute necessity.

"This election is the most important in the modern history of this country. The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake," he said, adding: "My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine."