AU.K surgeon is telling Prince Harry that he can avoid going bald as he ages if he acts now and seeks medical treatment for his accelerating hair loss.

Leading surgeon Dr. Asim Shahmalak, who holds practice at the Crown Clinic in Manchester, said that the Duke of Sussex is a decade behind Prince William when it comes to their receding hairline. He is said to be balding at a slower pace compared to his older brother.

"Harry is 36 and at the same stage of hair loss as William was when he was 26. The baldness gene is not as strong in Harry but he is still losing his hair quickly," Dr. Shahmalak told the Daily Mail as he noted that most of the royal's hair loss at present is concentrated around the crown area.

Read more Prince Harry's bald spot caused by marriage stress, says surgeon

"He has a growing bald patch right across his crown and you can also see that his hair is also thinning out towards the front," he added.

The surgeon said that the duke "may never be as bald as his brother" because of the slow rate of his hair loss. But he could still likely go bald if he does not seek medical treatment, as without it, "the acceleration we have seen over the last 15 months will only increase over the next year." To prove his point, Dr. Shahmalak provided a photo to show how Prince Harry could look at 50-years old if he does not treat his hair problem.

Literally nobody:

The Daily Mail: Prince Harry's hair loss has accelerated since he moved to US with Meghan after Megxit and he'll be virtually bald at 50 unless he takes action, leading cosmetic surgeon says pic.twitter.com/ZQd2DatDKj — Jennifer Hassan (@GuinnessKebab) June 16, 2021

"No two brothers are the same, but both William and Harry have inherited the same baldness gene. It is too late for Prince William and there is nothing that can be done to reverse his hair loss," the surgeon said adding that the Duke of Sussex "still has time if he wants to take action." But if not then he "will be as bald as his older brother at 50 if he does nothing, though he will probably have a little more hair at the front of his scalp."

Prince Harry and his brother got their baldness gene from their father Prince Charles, who also inherited it from Prince Philip. Princess Diana's father, Earl Spencer, was also bald. Aside from the genetic factor, it is said that the Duke of Sussex is losing his hair at a faster rate since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and moved to America.