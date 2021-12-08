Omar Fayed only has good memories of his time spent with his half-brother Dodi, Princess Diana, and her sons Princes William and Harry.

The 34-year old said the royals were a loving family as he recalled meeting the late Princess of Wales and her children when he was still very young. According to the Daily Mail, he was only nine years old when his sibling and the royal died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

"I met Princess Diana a few times and Princes William and Harry. They came to my dad's house, too, and were super delightful," Omar said in an interview with Tatler magazine for its January 2022 issue.

He added, "There were so many stories that came out of that period, but for the people who were in it, it was lovely family vibes." One of his fond memories of the British royals was of their holiday in St Tropez aboard Fayed's yacht. It was the last trip of Princes William and Harry with their mother before her death.

Omar also talked about the tragic passing of his brother Dodi and Princess Diana from the car crash, which he dubbed "that event." He said he does not believe in conspiracy theories surrounding their deaths. His father, former Harrod's owner Mohamed Al Fayed, previously accused Prince Philip of their untimely passing. The late Princess of Wales was only 36 and her then-boyfriend Dodi was 42 years old.

Mohamed claimed that the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9, 2021, hired the MI6 to hatch an elaborate plan to assassinate the couple. However, Omar wants to move on from the past as he told the publication, "Those tragic events are long at peace in my heart and mind."

Omar, the co-founder and CEO of ESTEE (Earth Space Technical Ecosystem Enterprises), which advocates human space exploration and space colonisation, said people should move on with their lives and "be humble enough to accept the mysteriousness." He admitted that he has "seen and heard so many standpoints and it goes on and on." He said he is "past all family dramas" and feels "super, super happy."