Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waited for two days before announcing that they welcomed a daughter on Friday, June 6. It has been revealed that a domain name in the toddler's name was mysteriously purchased on the day of her birth.

According to a report in Mail Online, the domain lilibetdiana.com was bought in the United States on the day Meghan Markle gave birth at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California. The details about the purchase including the name of the owners aren't available, since it was made through an intermediary "Domains By Proxy" in Scottsdale, Arizona, whose motto is: "Your identity is nobody's business but ours."

However, royal experts are confident that it was Harry and Meghan themselves who made the purchase, as the public did not know about the birth until two days later, let alone the name of the child. There are negligible chances of someone else having the same name as the toddler, which is a unique combination of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's nickname and her late grandmother Princess Diana.

Royal expert Angela Levin told Good Morning Britain today: "They've made a domain, Lilibet Diana. The domain is that nobody can use that email and they can use that for any sort of commercial work they want to. They've licensed it."

Meanwhile, there have also been reports that the Sussexes have plans to set up a charitable foundation in their daughter's name just like how they started "Archewell" in their son Archie's name.

It is also common for celebrities to purchase websites in their child's name before making the news public in order to avoid having to buy them at an inflated price later. Domain sitters are always on the lookout for domain names that someone will need and then sell them back at high prices.

Celebrity couples Jay Z and Beyonce, and David and Victoria Beckham, have also secured trademarks for their children. The trend has also reached common people, as more and more parents are purchasing domain names for their children to safeguard their digital identities.

While lilibetdiana.com was already unavailable by the time Meghan and Harry announced the birth, the domain name lilibetdiana.co.uk was purchased within hours of their statement.