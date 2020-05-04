Bethany Smith, 23, became the victim of domestic abuse in the hands of her partner, Christopher Ellam, after being together for four years. Ellam had decided to become vegan and had forced Smith to become vegan as well. When the café worker returned home one day, Ellam claimed she "smelled of bacon." After trying to get her to quit her job, Ellam physically attacked Smith, leading to his arrest and sentencing.

In 2015, Ellam decided to become vegan. He decided that Smith also had to quit eating meat and dairy. To keep her 22-year-old partner from becoming enraged, Smith sacrificed her freedom to choose what to eat. Ellam even dictated what Smith could see on the television. Ellam would get jealous if Smith watched shows or movies with attractive male actors.

While living with Ellam at Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, Smith used to work at her stepfather's café in Halifax. After working her shift at the café, Smith had returned home to find Ellam infuriated. He told her that she smelled of meat. Smith tried to explain that it was because of the food served at the restaurant. Ellam grabbed her by the hair and forced her to take a shower. He called her a "fat, disgusting b****" and demanded that she quit her job.

Smith told The Daily Mail that going to work gave her freedom from the controlling life she lived at home. She also pointed out that she was the sole earner. Ellam was reclusive and unemployed. She told him that she could not quit because they needed the money.

The next morning when Smith tried to go to work, Ellam took a dress she had bought for her birthday and destroyed it. He then grabbed a bottle of vinegar and hit Smith in the face with it. When Smith collapsed on impact, Ellam started punching and kicking her. Smith tried to protect her face using a cushion. When Ellam stopped, Smith ran from their home and went to her mother.

She informed the police and Ellam was soon arrested. Smith was left with bruises on her face and hematomas at the back of her head.

Ellam appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court in November 2019. Ellam pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage and sending indecent or grossly offensive messages for the purpose of causing anxiety or distress. He was sentenced to a community order including the 33-day Building Better Relationships programme, including 10 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He also had to pay £500 compensation as well as £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge. Ellam will also not be able to contact Smith as he has a two-year restraining order.

Smith is glad that Ellam's future partners would know about his criminal history before getting into an abusive relationship. She also encouraged victims of domestic abuse to seek help to get out of the situation.