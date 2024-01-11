Dominic West teased his royal comeback in another possible series during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 7.

The British actor portrayed Prince Charles in the recently concluded Netflix series "The Crown" from seasons 5 and 6. Reminiscing on his role in the show, he jokingly said that he misses the feeling of being treated like royalty.

The 54-year-old is back to his normal life at home with his wife Catherine FitzGerald and their children. He told the Mirror: "It is not easy. You get used to people bowing to you, and then you go home and your kids, no one's bowing anymore."

West added about his role as Prince Charles: "It's not an easy thing to give up. I'm going to miss him."

When asked if his role would ever be reprised, the actor shared his doubts as "The Crown" showrunner Peter Morgan would not want to delve into the present day. The series ended in the year 2005 around the time of Prince Charles' marriage to the Camilla Parker-Bowles. However, the ending alluded to the real-life death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022.

"I don't think Peter will do that. We can't get too close to the present day," West said adding that Morgan will more likely tell the story of King Charles III's great-great-grandfather Edward VII. This means doing a storyline that dates as far as 1901, from which Edward rules as King until his death in 1910.

"I think he's more likely to go back to someone like Edward VII. God, I would love to play him," the actor shared.

In the same interview, West also shared his surprise on the popularity of "The Crown" in other countries. He said he "was amazed how widespread it is" and noted that the show is "very big" in Colombia and in Egypt.

He added: "Saudi loves it, Ireland loves it, which I was quite surprised at. I know Ireland pretty well and it's big in Ireland. You do these junkets and you realise actually the reach of it is bigger than you think."

West also acted opposite his real-life son Senan West, who played Prince William, in season five of "The Crown". He may have missed out on the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes but his co-star Elizabeth Debicki, who played the late Princess Diana from seasons five and six, took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.