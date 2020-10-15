When the White House announced Donald Trump and Melania Trump's diagnosis with COVID-19 illness approximately two weeks ago, it also confirmed that their son Barron Trump had tested negative for the virus. However, first lady Melania Trump has now revealed that the teenager was later tested positive for the respiratory disease.

In a personal essay recently released on the White House website, Melania Trump shared that she, her husband Donald Trump, and their son Barron Trump have recovered from the COVID-19 illness. The 50-year-old wrote: "It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received—I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation's Commander-in-Chief, received the same news. Naturally my mind went immediately to our son."

Melania revealed that the 14-year-old had first tested negative for coronavirus, as was announced by the Oval office, but was found positive in a subsequent test. "Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative," she wrote.

To all who have reached out - thank you. Here is my personal experience with COVID-19 :https://t.co/XUysq0KVaY — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 14, 2020

Detailing her experience with the disease, the FLOTUS stated: "I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time."

The former model said she went for a natural route in terms of medicine and opted for more vitamins and healthy food. Melania also thanked their "wonderful caretakers" and the medical team, while admitting "it was an unfamiliar feeling" for her to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage the nation to stay healthy and safe.

"As the patient, and the person benefitting from so much medical support, I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere," she wrote. Melania confirmed that she has tested negative and said she is planning to resume her duties as soon as possible.