United States President Donald Trump has clarified that he likes Kanye West "very much," but has no part in helping his presidential bid by getting him on the ballots. Politics aside, the US President gushed over the rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian, and praised the reality TV star's "good heart."

In his latest coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Donald Trump was asked about the allegations against him and the Republican Party that they are helping Kanye West register as an independent candidate in the swing states to help beat off the Democrats' recent surge in popularity, reports The Mirror.

A reporter asked Trump whether "at least two people connected to Kanye West's effort to get on the ballot have been connected to the Republican Party." The question came after a report in The New York Times that claimed that Lane Ruhland, who is a lawyer that has connections to Trump's re-election campaign, had allegedly delivered the signatures the "Jesus Is King" rapper required to appear on the ballots in the key states, in an attempt to divert votes away from Joe Biden's presidential bid.

The reporter also noted that this "push" came at a time when Kim Kardashian has said her husband is dealing with a serious episode of a bipolar disorder.

At first, the POTUS didn't directly answer the question and instead started talking about the musician's wife Kim and the work she has done for criminal justice reform. The 73-year-old denied having any knowledge of the allegations and said about Kanye: "I like him. He's always been very nice to me."

When he was further quizzed if he was "aware of" or had "encouraged, anyone in the party to help him get on the ballot, including in swing states," Trump deflected the question and instead reiterated: "No, not at all. Other than I get along with him very well. I like him."

Meanwhile, the president praised the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star for her "good heart," saying: "I like his wife. His wife recommended certain people – as you know for, including Alice Johnson who's a remarkable woman – but his wife recommended certain people to get out of prison."

"They were in prison for a long time, a long, long time. It should have never happened. I took what she said very strong...Kim Kardashian. And she's got a good heart, very good heart. And I like Kanye very much," Trump said.

When media personnel questioned his involvement in Kanye's presidential bid for the third time, Trump said: "No, I don't have anything to do with him getting on the ballot. We'll have to see what happens. We'll see if he gets on the ballot but I'm not involved."

Kanye has been an avid supporter of Trump and even used to wear his signature MAGA cap. The 43-year-old continued praising Trump even after announcing his own presidential bid, and said the businessman is the "closest president we've had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation."