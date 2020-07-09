Kanye West has announced his intentions to run for the United States president in the upcoming elections, however, he is yet to register himself for the ballots or file paperwork for his presidential campaign.

With just four months left to the elections, Kanye West has to act quickly on his campaign, and for that, he has a plan in mind. A source has claimed to Us Weekly that he has already finalised the prime issues for his campaign. The report comes after the rapper announced that he will run for US president under the campaign slogan "YES!" and new banner "The Birthday Party," - "Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday."

"Kanye believes in supporting big-business tax breaks but also more stimulus and opportunities for minorities and Black people," the source said, adding that the rapper "believes in massive education reform and wants to build world-class infrastructure projects."

The insider also said that the 43-year-old, who had been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump until he announced his own presidential bid, "believes he can be a bridge between Republicans and Democrats."

So far, the musician has only received endorsements from his wife Kim Kardashian and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to Election forecaster Rachel Bitecofer, his presidential bid is not going to make much of an impact as "his whole reputation is divisive and controversial."

Meanwhile, Kanye has taken several controversial stands in his first interview since he announced his presidential bid on July 4. In a conversation with Forbes, the "Jesus is King" rapper came out as anti-vaxxer, anti-abortion and also said that the coronavirus cure is "all about God."

Admitting that he had contracted the virus in February, the rapper said about the pandemic's cure: "We pray. We pray for the freedom. It's all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad."

And while Kanye is symbolically taking off the signature red hat carrying Trump's campaign words "Make America Great Again," he still believes POTUS is the "closest president we've had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation." The rapper also said that he would have run as a Republican instead of an independent candidate if Trump wasn't the presumptive Republican nominee.