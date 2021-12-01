In his latest rant against Meghan Markle, Donald Trump accused her of "disrespecting" Queen Elizabeth II and "horribly" using her husband Prince Harry.

In his new interview with ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage for GB News, the former United States President admitted that he is "not a fan" of Meghan Markle. He noted that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, who quit their positions as senior members of the British royal family in March last year, have caused great pain to the Queen with their recent actions.

"I'm not a fan of hers. I wasn't from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think some day he will regret it. I think Harry's been used and been used terribly. I think it's ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen," he said.

The 75-year-old added about the Duchess of Sussex, "I think she's been very disrespectful to the Queen, who's such a great woman, such a great person, a historic person. I think she's very disrespectful to the Royal Family and most importantly to the Queen."

The former POTUS was also asked to comment on Meghan's recent intervention into US politics, where she wrote an open letter to Democrat leaders and then cold-called Republican senators to push for paid family leave, introducing herself as the Duchess of Sussex in both the cases. Trump said that the former actress "is trying to do things" that are "very inappropriate" in his opinion.

While he made it clear that he has no soft spot for the Sussexes, the businessman went on to express his fondness for the Queen, noting that he was raised to have respect for the Royal Family because his mother was from Scotland.

This is not the first time that Trump has criticised Meghan in the media. Earlier this year, he commented on the rumours that the Duchess was meeting with Democrat operatives and may want to run for the Oval Office, and said that he hopes the speculations are true. "I hope that happens because if that happened then I think I'd have an even stronger feeling towards running. I'm not a fan of hers," he had said.