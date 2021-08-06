After 'MAGA' baseball hats, former United States President has introduced a new accessory for his supporters to express support to his political career.

As part of his latest fundraising gimmick, Trump wants his supporters to pay to carry "Trump cards," which resemble a credit card and are available in four different designs, one of which contains a misspelling. In two emails sent to his dedicated supporters on Wednesday, Trump's Save America political action committee requested them to consider carrying the red-and-gold object to show their devotion to the 75-year-old politician, reports Business Insider.

"The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country. They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I'm putting my full trust in you," the first email read.

The second email highlighted that Trump cards will be especially "reserved for President Trump's STRONGEST supporters."

"We recently met with the President in his Florida office and showed him four designs. Originally we were planning on releasing just one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, 'These are BEAUTIFUL. We should let the American People decide - they ALWAYS know best!'" it read.

The message carried a link to vote on any of the four design samples for the card, which redirected to a fundraising page where they were urged to contribute to the Save America PAC. However, none of the emails clarified the detailed purpose of the card or if there are any criteria for the person who carries it. It is also unclear when the card would be issued.

The first option for the card showed a gold bald eagle centered on a solid red background below the phrases "Official Trump Card" and "Member Since 2021," while the second carried the U.S. seal on the lower right-hand side. The words "Official Trump Card" are found on the left side, while the phrase "Save America" is pasted in a box at the top.

The third option featured a rippling American flag background and the misspelled "Trump Offical Card" printed boldly in the center. The final option had a solid red background with "Official Trump Card" printed prominently in the middle. Trump's distinctive signature appeared at the bottom of all four designs.