'Don't Be Neymar Please': Fans Lash Out at Lamine Yamal for Cavorting with OnlyFans Model and Exploitation of Dwarves
Outrage grows as Lamine Yamal faces criticism for birthday bash, dwarf entertainers, selective women invites, OnlyFans ties and past scandals
Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is facing a wave of negative reactions on social media, with fans voicing fears that the teenager may be repeating Neymar's off-field controversies. Comments such as 'Don't be Neymar plz' and 'Neymar II?' have gone viral, reflecting frustration over Yamal's growing list of non-football headlines. While some defend him as a young player enjoying life, many argue that repeated scandals risk distracting him from the pitch. The online uproar shows no signs of slowing, especially as past incidents continue to resurface in fan discussions.
Much of the backlash stems from Yamal's 18th birthday celebration, which was criticised after reports of dwarves hired as entertainers and women invited based on specific breast measurements. Spain's Ministry of Social Rights even requested a prosecutor's investigation following a complaint from ADEE, an association representing people with dwarfism. Adding to the criticism, Yamal has also been linked to OnlyFans model Fati Vasquez after being spotted holidaying with her in Italy. Claudia Bavel, another adult content creator, has publicly claimed online exchanges with the star, further fuelling speculation. Recently, Yamal has posted on his instagram, celebrating the birthday of Argentinian rapper Nicki Nicole.
Yamal has admitted to idolising Neymar, praising the Brazilian for making football fun. Yet that admiration now feeds fan fears that he could repeat Neymar's turbulent off-field lifestyle. While supporters continue to urge him to keep his focus on football, others argue that scrutiny at such a young age is inevitable. For now, the spotlight remains firmly on how Yamal manages the balance between his growing stardom and personal choices.
