Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is facing a wave of negative reactions on social media, with fans voicing fears that the teenager may be repeating Neymar's off-field controversies. Comments such as 'Don't be Neymar plz' and 'Neymar II?' have gone viral, reflecting frustration over Yamal's growing list of non-football headlines. While some defend him as a young player enjoying life, many argue that repeated scandals risk distracting him from the pitch. The online uproar shows no signs of slowing, especially as past incidents continue to resurface in fan discussions.

Much of the backlash stems from Yamal's 18th birthday celebration, which was criticised after reports of dwarves hired as entertainers and women invited based on specific breast measurements. Spain's Ministry of Social Rights even requested a prosecutor's investigation following a complaint from ADEE, an association representing people with dwarfism. Adding to the criticism, Yamal has also been linked to OnlyFans model Fati Vasquez after being spotted holidaying with her in Italy. Claudia Bavel, another adult content creator, has publicly claimed online exchanges with the star, further fuelling speculation. Recently, Yamal has posted on his instagram, celebrating the birthday of Argentinian rapper Nicki Nicole.

🚨 17-year old Lamine Yamal and 30-year old Spanish influencer Fati Vazquez are spending holidays together. 🏝️



(Source: @Somhiseremfcb) pic.twitter.com/OQrQhwpALk — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 17, 2025

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: 29-year-old Claudia Bavel, adult content actress, reads WhatsApp messages from a conversation between her and Lamine Yamal on a TV show:



- "Lamine said to me: 'Come to my house, I have heating.'"



- "I told him: 'It would be too much because I'm about 11 years older… pic.twitter.com/QR0AD52ezi — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) June 20, 2025

Lamine Yamal and Argentine singer Nicki Nicole spotted arriving at Barcelona's private airport after spending two days together in Monaco 👀



Speculation about the pair began after Nicole attended Yamal's 18th birthday party in July, where they were reportedly seen sharing a… pic.twitter.com/bNbw0UNYS4 — Splash News (@SplashNews) August 20, 2025

Yamal has admitted to idolising Neymar, praising the Brazilian for making football fun. Yet that admiration now feeds fan fears that he could repeat Neymar's turbulent off-field lifestyle. While supporters continue to urge him to keep his focus on football, others argue that scrutiny at such a young age is inevitable. For now, the spotlight remains firmly on how Yamal manages the balance between his growing stardom and personal choices.